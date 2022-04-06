WINCHESTER — A stalled residential development at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School is once again showing signs of life.
Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago has asked the Winchester Planning Commission to renew a development plan originally endorsed by City Council in February 2021. According to documents prepared by the city's Planning and Zoning Department, the original plan expired one year after council's approval because HDP failed to follow up with a site plan within 12 months.
"They (HDP) called me on the 10th of February" to ask about the status of the original development plan, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said on Tuesday during the city Planning Commission's monthly work session. "Their plan had expired one day earlier."
HDP did not explain why a site plan wasn't prepared within the mandated one-year period, but the development plan resubmitted to the commission this week is practically identical to the one approved last February.
According to the former and current development plans, HDP wants to build two separate residential developments at the site of the former school that was demolished in September. The first would include up to 143 two- and three-bedroom townhouses on a 13.1-acre site at 441 Linden Drive. The second, which would be built on an adjacent 9.6 acres at 301 Linden Drive, would include 160 one- and two-bedroom apartments for people 55 and over.
The market-rate townhouses would include 329 parking spaces, and the age-restricted apartments would include 240 more. A 2.3-acre public park would also be built by HDP on the southern end of the townhouse property.
"That's something that I think is admirable," Youmans said about the company's plan to create a neighborhood park.
According to a fiscal impact analysis submitted with the first development plan, the townhouses would add approximately 52 students to Winchester Public Schools. That expense, as well as the city's costs to provide infrastructure and emergency services to the apartments and townhouses, would be offset by real estate taxes paid by HDP and personal property and sales taxes paid by residents. HDP estimated last year that the entire residential development should add $508,784 to Winchester's coffers annually.
Youmans said on Tuesday that an updated fiscal impact analysis is currently being prepared by HDP.
"We're convinced that it's still going to come out as a net positive," he told the Planning Commission.
In a Feb. 23 letter to Youmans, HDP President Todd Bryant said his company is negotiating with "a nationally recognized homebuilder" to construct the townhouses, and he expects a deal to be finalized this summer. The name of the homebuilder was not disclosed, but in September, HDP Project Manager Andy Palec said HDP was negotiating with Ryan Homes. Documents shared with the Planning Commission on Tuesday included townhouse designs from both Ryan Homes and New Jersey-based K. Hovnanian Homes.
"I think it will be a single developer that does all of the townhouses," Youmans said.
Bryant's letter also states that United Plus Property Management, a division of New York-based United Group of Companies, has been contracted to manage the age-restricted apartments, which would be built by HDP. United Plus Property Management currently oversees about 7,000 apartment units, most of them for seniors.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on HDP's new development plan at its business meeting on April 19. The panel's recommendation will be forwarded to the Planning and Economic Development Committee for further discussion, then to City Council for a final decision.
"I think this is an exciting plan," commission Chairman Mark Loring said. "It was exciting when we first looked at it [last year]."
The residential development on Linden Drive is not the only HDP project in Winchester that has experienced significant delays. The company also was approved by council in March 2019 to convert the former Winchester Memorial Hospital on West Cork Street into a senior-living center with 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings, 34 memory-care units and several in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon.
Site work at the former hospital was expected to begin in October 2020, but not much has been done that can be seen from the street. Youmans said HDP is still working on "very, very complicated" designs for the project, so it has postponed applying for building permits until its blueprints are finalized. HDP has also told the city that site work and construction could begin in June.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
