WINCHESTER — City Council has approved a rezoning for Linden Drive that clears the way for Chicago-based Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) to build a major residential complex at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School.
It was actually the second time council approved the rezoning. HDP's first request to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the 22.7-acre project site, which is comprised of 13.1 acres at 441 Linden Drive and 9.6 acres at 301 Linden Drive, was endorsed by council in February 2021. However, HDP failed to file a site plan with the city within one year so the PUD expired.
In April, HDP President Todd Bryant attributed the delay to interference brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and his company’s decision to bring in a new architectural firm, Lessard Design of Vienna, Virginia, to design an age-restricted apartment building that would be at the rear of the residential development.
The project's site plan and building designs are now in place, but a significant change has been made since the rezoning proposal was reviewed in April by the Winchester Planning Commission and council's Planning and Economic Development Committee. Twenty-six of the development's originally proposed 143 townhouses have been replaced with 18 single-family homes along Linden Drive.
"We've done some refinement of the development," HDP Project Manager Andy Palec told council on Tuesday, explaining the changes were made following feedback from the community and city planning officials.
John Stacy, a resident of Linden Drive, said he was pleased with HDP's switch to 18 single-family homes rather than the 13 structures that would have accommodated a total of 26 townhouses.
"It appears to me, as a neighbor, that this is a good project," Stacy told City Council during a public hearing on the proposal. He was the only citizen who spoke.
The single-family homes will take up less room on the property than the 13 townhouse buildings, which means the overall development will now have more open areas.
"The greenspace is [now] fully compliant with the 45% minimum. They have 46," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told council on Tuesday.
As currently proposed, the HDP development includes a 160-unit age-restricted apartment building with 240 parking spaces, 118 townhouses with 236 parking spaces and 18 single-family homes with individual driveways and garages.
Palec told council that HDP plans to sell the 13.1 acres at 441 Linden Drive, which is the site for the townhouses and single-family homes, to DRB Group, a real estate development firm based in Rockville, Maryland. DRB would then be responsible for building the homes as laid out in HDP's site plan.
Before construction begins, Palec said, HDP will spend about $2.5 million grading and preparing the entire 22.7-acre site. He did not say when that would occur.
Afterward, whichever firm obtains all of its necessary permits first would start construction. For example, if DRB is ready to start work before HDP, the townhouses and single-family homes would be built before the age-restricted apartments, Palec said.
At some point during the construction process, HDP also plans to build a 2.3-acre community park at the southern end of the parcel at 441 Linden Drive.
Council members had no objections to HDP's revised development proposal and voted 8-0 to once again approve the rezoning needed for construction to start.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell and Evan Clark. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.