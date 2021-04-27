WINCHESTER — The springtime pilgrimage to Judge John Handley’s tomb in Mount Hebron Cemetery — a longstanding Winchester Public Schools’ tradition — returned Monday morning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.
Coronavirus safety precautions, however, meant a smaller number of students was able to participate.
Among them was Handley High School Student Government Association President Sofia Posada, who talked about the judge’s legacy and mentioned it was “disheartening” when last year’s ceremony was canceled. She said she was happy to be able participate this year.
Posadas told those gathered at Handley’s tomb, after a short march up Boscawen Street, that the moment a student steps foot into Handley High School, they learn many facts about the city benefactor whose $250,000 bequest in 1895 — the modern-day equivalent of $6,761,224 — was used to build Handley Library in 1913, Handley High School in 1923 and Douglas School in 1927, where the community’s African-American students were educated.
But she said the judge is more than an answer to a trivia question. He created a legacy in Winchester.
“He taught us not only to further our education, but to use it for good,” Posada said. “He gave us so much more than a great education. He gave us a community.”
Handley High School Principal Shahrazad Kablan told students they should always be proud of their education from Handley High School and that they will always be Handley Judges.
“While he was blessed with great fortune, he was concerned for the less fortunate and made it an integral part of his life to support charitable ventures,” Kablan said during the ceremony.
She added: “Today we offer our highest gratitude and recognition to John Handley and remind our graduating class that the future belongs to them and their responsibility to continue this rich history and to build upon this beautiful legacy.”
Handley was born in 1835 in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, Ireland. He came to America in 1850. He worked as a carpenter, studied law at Columbia University and moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the administration of President James Buchanan. He eventually became a judge in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He developed a fondness for Winchester during visits to the community.
“I believe it was his vision for a better tomorrow that is his true legacy,” said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. “Way back in the 1800s, [Handley] said education is important for every child. Not some children, not just rich children. Every single child deserves a great education.”
Winchester embraced Handley’s vision.
“This is a part of the fabric of who we are as a community: that we value education, that we believe education can transform the lives of children to be prosperous, happy, healthy adults,” Van Heukelum said.
Winchester School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh said she has wondered how Handley, who never lived in Winchester, could make such a generous investment in the community.
“I believe John Handley saw a community of people that worked hard and valued sustainability,” Imoh said. “I believe he encountered innovators and individuals that were committed to the progression of their families. I believe he had a glimpse of everyday people working to create opportunities for their families that were not readily available to them.”
She added that she believes Handley would have been seated at “the round table of equity,” because he knew the value of education for people across all socio-economic classes.
“Like John Handley, we each have a gift to give, and I would argue a gift to give now,” Imoh said.
Those gifts include sharing one’s time, talents or financial resources.
“Judge John Handley invested in us, let us continue to do the same,” Imoh said.
The ceremony ended with students laying flowers on Handley’s tomb.
(1) comment
Not sure how those figures are adjusted for inflation in today's world, but there is not a chance in Helena that you could build the former Handley school, the Handley Library, and the Douglas school with a bit less than $8 million in today's dollars. I'm skeptical that you could build it for $80 million. I would think you would need to be in the range of hundreds of millions of today's dollars.
There is something quaint to this graveyard pilgrimage, but also an over-simplification of who Handley was and why he was so fond of the area, yet never moved or lived here. I recall reading that he had some bad blood (maybe of a political nature?) where he lived in PA, and was not as generous in what he bequeathed to the very town he called home. Certainly there are fascinating and unknown details of Judge Handley's life, but it is indisputable that he left an amazing, immeasurable legacy that has continued to bless and enrich Winchester. The unexamined worship, however, can feel overkill. He was not a saint or a god. He was a person, probably complicated (as most of us are) who made a remarkable and lasting impact on the community. Reverence and gratitude are sacred and important, but worship and exaltation can be indoctrinating and dangerous.
