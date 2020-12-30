WINCHESTER — Charles M. Zuckerman — former mayor, longtime City Council member, businessman and tireless volunteer — died Dec. 25 at his home at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
He was 96 years old.
His health declined fairly quickly after his wife, Virginia, died on Oct. 10, said his daughter Katherine “Kitty” Zuckerman, one of the couple’s six children.
“They would have celebrated their 73rd anniversary on Jan. 10, so it’s not a surprise that she left a huge void in his heart,” she said.
As news of Zuckerman’s death spread, friends and family remembered not only his long political career — he served on City Council for more than a decade, then eight years as mayor — but his love of family and community.
“He understood and looked out for everyone. He was just a people person. He loved everyone, and everyone loved Charlie,” said former Mayor Elizabeth “Liz” Minor, who served with Zuckerman on City Council beginning in 1980. “He was a wonderful mayor for the city — and just a good man.”
‘A great mayor’
Zuckerman, a Democrat, served as a City Council member from 1966 to 1980 and was then elected to serve as mayor from 1980 to 1988.
“What a great mayor he was,” said Russ Potts, a former state senator and now executive director of the Winchester Education Foundation. “He was truly one of the greatest mayors in the history of this community.”
Zuckerman’s special gift was constituent services, Potts said.
“Charlie was truly for the little guy,” said Potts, who knew Zuckerman for more than 70 years because their fathers had been good friends. “He was in politics for all the right reasons.”
Zuckerman would give everyone a fair hearing, Potts said, including those on the opposite side of the political aisle.
“One of his great strengths was working in a bipartisan fashion,” Potts said. “You always knew with him that he would do the right thing.”
William Fuller, chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee who met Zuckerman in 1981 when he moved to the area, also found Zuckerman to be open-minded and magnanimous.
“I just about fell in love with the man — a stand-up kind of guy who always did the right thing,” said Fuller, who continued to call his friend “Mayor Zuckerman” long after Zuckerman left office. “That’s what was so amazing about him. He always knew what was right.”
A World War II veteran
Charles Manuel Zuckerman was one of eight children of Louis and Celia Zuckerman, Russian immigrants who settled in Winchester to open a scrap metal business.
After graduating from Handley High School in 1942, Zuckerman was drafted to fight in World War II and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. His four brothers also served in the war. All five Zuckerman men returned home safely.
Douglas Butler, a fellow graduate of Handley’s Class of 1942, recalled marching and drilling with Zuckerman to prepare for the war.
“When a lot of us were scheduled to be drafted in the service, Charlie and I started the Handley Military Squad, and we scheduled drill time on Thursday evenings at the Winchester Armory so that we would at least know how to march and follow drill orders once we were in service,” Butler said.
Butler said he and Zuckerman remained friends their entire lives. The Class of 1942 continued to meet every five years, even after the reunion had no more than a handful of attendees.
Dedicated volunteer
Zuckerman made his living first by working in his dad’s business and then opening his own steel and fabricating business, called Charles Zuckerman and Son in 1974. He retired from the business in 1989.
Although by the late 1980s he had retired from work and politics (though he continued to stay active in the Democratic Party), he never stopped. His threw his energies into assisting local nonprofits. For years, he walked to raise money for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He served as chairman of the American Red Cross and commander of the American Legion. He also served on the board of the Free Medical Clinic and the board of trustees of Shenandoah University, to name just a few of the organizations he helped. He was also named the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1977.
He was a faithful member of the Lions Club for 67 years, and during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, he helped keep the floats moving during the Grand Feature Parade. The only years he didn’t help out with the parade were the years he was mayor — and then he rode in the parade to wave at spectators.
The Zuckermans were also instrumental along with several other couples in getting Beth El Congregation’s synagogue built on Fairmont Avenue in the mid 1950s.
“I knew from that very first moment that I had met someone special — with great warmth, kindness and a delightful sense of humor,” said Beth El past president Ellen Zimmerman, who met Zuckerman in 2004 soon after she and her husband moved to Winchester and started attending Beth El. “Only later did I learn that he had been a mayor in Winchester and a founding member of Beth El.”
The renovation of Beth El’s education wing a couple of years ago was due to the generosity of the Zuckermans, Zimmerman said.
“At Beth El, we have two plaques with the Zuckerman name — one as a thank you for the education wing donation, one honoring those who served our country, including Charlie and his brothers Joseph, Samuel, Irvin, and Aaron Zuckerman.”
Mega blood donor
Zuckerman’s passion for donating blood may be what truly set him apart. He started donating when he was in his mid 20s and gave as often as he could — a healthy donor can give every 56 days — until a cancer diagnosis forced him to stop in his 80s. His final tally was more than 300 donations for a total of 38 gallons.
To encourage people to give as much as they could, he started the Mega Donors Club, recalled Nancy “Tootie” Rinker, former director of the local chapter of American Red Cross. He was always happy to present a plaque to a new Mega Donor, she said.
Even when he couldn’t donate for health reasons, he didn’t sit home. On blood donation days, he handed out cookies and juice and let donors know he appreciated their gift. It was his mission not only to give as much blood as he could but to encourage others to do the same, Rinker said.
Rinker once asked him why he gave blood so faithfully, and she said he shot her look like it she was a simpleton. “Because, Tootie, it’s the right thing to do,” she recalled.
He didn’t understand why more people wouldn’t simply roll up their sleeve and give. At one time, Zuckerman was the largest blood donor in our region, she said.
Zuckerman’s gracious spirit is an “example of what we all need to be,” she said.
“Nothing bothered Charles,” Rinker said. “You could have pink polka dots all over you, and he would stick out his hand and say, ‘We are so glad to have you here.’ He was that person.”
‘Always had time for family’
But Zuckerman was also a man who found time to coach his son’s Little League team and make sure his wife, who he met on a blind date, felt treasured. The Zuckermans were a dynamic team, said Kathy Nerangis, who worked with Zuckerman on several nonprofit projects including First Night Winchester, the annual community New Year’s Eve celebration, which began during Zuckerman’s tenure as mayor.
“They were so in love — always,” Nerangis said. “It was very special to see them together at their at home and see how they cared about each other — and their family.”
“He was a good citizen,” agreed Steve Zuckerman, the couple’s oldest child. “He really tried to help everyone that he could, but as much time as he spent with others, he always had time for his family. Somehow he worked it out.”
His dad was a big man with a lot of energy, Zuckerman said, but he finally succumbed to chronic heart problems. He died peacefully. His children, who all live nearby, were able to be by his side — as well as their mother’s a few months before.
“You couldn’t ask for more, really,” Zuckerman said.
The only real issue now, Zuckerman said, is what to do with the many plaques his father was awarded over the years for his charitable works. The plaques cover a wall in his parents’ home.
“We have no idea what to do with all of them.”
