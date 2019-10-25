WINCHESTER — Cody Polk can't remember much about the day he nearly died.
It was about 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 28 and Polk was riding his 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the Lakeside subdivision near Stephens City, where he lives with his mother. He climbed a hill on Oak Ridge Drive, went through the green light at its intersection with Tasker Road and saw a car turning in front of him.
As for what happened next, he said, "I couldn't tell you."
Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police said Polk was struck by a 19-year-old Stephens City resident who was turning his 2014 Chrysler 300 left onto Tasker Road from Aylor Road, directly across from Oak Ridge Drive.
"It's a bad intersection," said Polk's aunt, Tracey Burrell-Combs. "The young gentleman didn't see him coming."
The driver was charged with failure to yield while making a left turn. He was not hurt.
The same could not be said for Polk. Even though the 21-year-old volunteer firefighter was wearing a helmet, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken right arm, fractured shoulder, two broken ribs, muscle damage to the left side of his face and an injury to his inner ear that caused hearing loss.
He was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax, and family members braced themselves for the worst.
Despite an initially dire prognosis, Polk gradually improved.
"He's a fighter," said his mother, Angela Mercer. "He's always been pretty strong-willed."
Doctors estimated Polk would be in the hospital for three months. He was transferred to INOVA Hospital in Mount Vernon for rehabilitation, then sent home just 27 days after the accident.
When his friends learned that Polk was leaving the hospital on Thursday, they hastily arranged a special welcome home. Polk was escorted through the Lakeside subdivision and to his house by two fire trucks — one from Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, the other from Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company — and a pair of Harley-Davidson riders from his motorcycle club, Fire and Iron.
Even more friends and family greeted him at the house, which was decorated with dozens of photos and a banner that said, "Welcome Home, Cody."
"It's a big thing," friend Bridget Mullins said about Polk's return home on Thursday afternoon. "We did not think we would be here today. He's a miracle."
Polk still faces a great deal of recovery, rehabilitation and physical therapy in the months ahead, as well as more surgeries to repair his broken arm and damaged inner ear. There is no surgical fix for the droop on the left side of his face, but he hopes it will improve over time.
"I'm alive," Polk said. "That's all that matters."
It will be weeks, perhaps months, before he can return to his job as a service utility mechanic with the city of Winchester, and it could take a full year before he's healthy enough to resume his volunteer firefighting duties.
"That's fine," said Polk, who volunteers with both Gainesboro and Stephens City volunteer fire and rescue companies. "I'll eventually get back. It just takes time."
He also plans on buying another Harley-Davidson to replace the one destroyed in the Sept. 28 accident, though he's not sure when he'll be able to ride again.
"Not anytime soon," Polk said. "And I'll have a better helmet."
As he thanked the nearly 30 people who came out to welcome him home Thursday afternoon, Polk's words trailed off and he fought back tears.
From the crowd, someone said, "Welcome home."
"I'm glad to be home," Polk said as he regained his composure and his mother leaned in for another hug.
A pair of fundraisers have been planned to help offset Polk's ongoing medical expenses. A softball tournament featuring 14 teams will be held Nov. 2 at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal, and the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will have a benefit auction and raffle on Dec. 14 at 221 Gainesboro Road near Winchester. For more information, call 540-877-5446 or email bridgetmullins50@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.