BERRYVILLE — Efforts are underway to re-establish a Head Start classroom in Clarke County for 3-year-olds by the end of September.
Clarke County Public Schools is finalizing an agreement with People Inc. of Virginia to operate the classroom on the Upper Campus at D.G. Cooley Elementary School, just west of Berryville. A definite opening date isn’t yet scheduled.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the school division and People Inc. will make information about the classroom available locally. However, families will have to contact Head Start directly to enroll their children, he said.
The division operates its own preschool program. Most of its participants are 4-year-olds. They include youngsters who qualify for special education services and the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI), as well as some whose parents pay tuition, Bishop said.
Head Start is a federal program. It’s different from the schools’ program in that children enrolled in it must meet a set of “at-risk criteria,” said Bishop.
Also, “it focuses on providing services to families as well ... helping them set goals to improve their lives,” said Bryan Phipps, president and CEO of People Inc.
Yet both Head Start and the CCPS program ultimately “have the same goal, which is to address school readiness,” Bishop said.
Phipps said Clarke County’s new Head Start classroom will serve only children who are 3 because other resources are available for those who are 4. An example is VPI, which targets that age level, he said.
Based in Abingdon, People Inc. is a nonprofit “community action agency” and “community development corporation” that strives to help economically disadvantaged people improve their lives, its LinkedIn website profile shows.
In 2018, Tri-County Virginia OIC discontinued the regional program — known as Apple Country Head Start — after administering it for more than two decades. A nationwide teacher shortage, a drop in enrollment and competing preschool options were among reasons mentioned.
Community Development Institute, an organization that temporarily runs Head Start programs nationwide when grantees relinquish their federal funds, took over the regional program until a long-term operator could be found. In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) selected People Inc. to run the local program on a permanent basis.
However, that was after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, forcing classes to temporarily shut down.
Head Start resumed in-person services on May 10, 2021, at its facility at 444 Shady Elm Road south of Winchester, near Kernstown. Clarke County children recently have attended classes there, with bus transportation provided for them to and from home.
The program recently has served only two or three children from the county, Bishop said. “That is far less” than a previous Head Start classroom at Cooley served, he said.
“When Apple Country Head Start ceased to exist several years ago, we were told by the new operating group (at that time) that a revised plan was going to be put into place to meet the needs of qualifying Clarke County children,” he recalled. As part of that plan, “a classroom in Clarke would not be offered moving forward.”
At first, “we’re going to bring in some kids attending the Winchester center, with an eye toward serving as many Clarke County kids as we can,” Phipps said.
Construction is to occur at the Winchester location to resolve a space shortage, he said. To improve safety during the construction, Head Start wants to reduce the number of children exposed to it, he added.
People Inc. has a contract with HHS to operate Head Start in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for five years. It wants the program to have a Clarke County presence again, Phipps said.
“As word gets out,” Phipps said, he believes more parents will enroll their children.
Head Start will share its classroom space at Cooley with the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Department, which has operated after-school and summer childcare programs there in recent years, said Bishop.
