WINCHESTER — More than a thousand full-size American flags festooned Handley High School's campus over the past five days to honor those in the community, both past and present, who have served and sacrificed to make the Winchester area a better place.
The occasion was the Winchester Rotary Club's third annual Healing Field of Honor, which allowed area residents to purchase or sponsor flags as a way of saying thanks to active-duty military and veterans, first responders, those who were on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and personal and hometown heroes.
The Healing Field of Honor also served as a Rotary fundraiser. The community service organization will share the proceeds from the event with several local nonprofit agencies including the William and Henry Evans Home for Children and the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP), but this year's primary beneficiary is the Winchester Rescue Mission, which provides shelter and support to homeless men and women.
Dick Kent, past president of the Winchester Rotary Club and chairman of its Healing Field of Honor committee, said the first two Healing Field events raised a combined total of $128,000 for local charities.
"It's all because of the generous sponsorships and individual flags purchased," Kent said.
An opening ceremony for the third annual Healing Field of Honor was held on Thursday evening and drew about 300 area residents, many of whom were military veterans or relatives of someone who currently serves. Also in attendance were members of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, who used a ladder truck to display a massive American flag high above the field of flags.
Kent opened the program with a story of a man he encountered at one of the previous Healing Field of Honor displays.
"He said, 'I want to see my brother's flag,'" Kent recalled. "'My brother always kept his promise, and he promised me he'd come home. But he didn't come home. He never came back.'"
The gentleman was referring to a brother who was killed in action while serving in the U.S. military.
"He then did an about face and walked off into the field you see behind me," Kent said. "He was gone about 10 minutes, came back and stood in front of our table again and said, 'Thank you very much.' He saluted us, and then he asked the two ladies standing next to me, 'Can I get a hug?'"
"Most days, we're oblivious to the price that was paid by men and women in uniform, yet we live every day in the freedom they laid down their lives to give us," said Pastor Keith Cross of Victory Church in Winchester. "May their memory and their service never be forgotten."
Thursday's keynote speaker was Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a former Marine who lives in Frederick County.
"America has had her problems. What country doesn't?" Earle-Sears said. "But America must remain America because there is no other country like her. She is indeed the best we've got, and we're not going to burn our own house down. We must preserve America for the next generation."
In addition to speeches, Thursday's ceremony also included patriotic and traditional songs performed by the Fairfax Jubilaires and the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums, the playing of "Taps" by local trumpeter Christopher Ricketts and a low-altitude flyover by a massive C-17 Globemaster III transport plane from the Martinsburg Air National Guard base near Martinsburg, West Virginia.
The most exciting part of Thursday's ceremony, though, came at the very end when four skydivers from 3rd Dimension Productions in Ruckersville jumped out of a plane high above Handley High School and gliding to the ground while streaming a flags and colored smoke. The skilled skydivers all landed exactly where they were supposed to, which was on a narrow strip of land behind the speaker's podium and in front of the flag display.
"Your skydiving team this evening has an average of over 24 years in the sport, a combination totaling nearly 20,000 jumps," Kent said. "That's equivalent to falling nonstop out of the sky for over nine days."
The Healing Field of Honor remained in place through Memorial Day weekend, but a closing ceremony was held on Monday afternoon and people who had bought or sponsored flags for the display were invited to come to Handley High School and pick them up, either to keep for themselves or to present to that special someone to whom the flag was dedicated.
To learn more about the Winchester Rotary Club and its community service programs, visit rotaryclubofwinchester.org.
