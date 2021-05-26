WINCHESTER — The front campus of Handley High School will be transformed into the Healing Field of Honor over the Memorial Day weekend, with as many as a thousand American flags standing in tribute to lost loved ones, military veterans, active duty service members and first responders.
"We were looking for something that would bring the community together," said Darla McCrary of the Rotary Club of Winchester, which is hosting the inaugural event. "We're the only Rotary Club in the area that's doing this."
Flags measuring 5-feet by 3-feet are available for purchase for $40, with each flag tagged with the honoree's name and personal message, to be placed on the field.
The Rotary Club's goal is to raise $50,000 from the sale of the flags, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations, McCrary said. So far, 400 flags have been sold.
To purchase a flag, which may be kept by the purchaser once the event is over, along with an accompanying 8-foot pole and rebar for easy ground installation, go to www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org. People also may call 540-247-8402 or email healing-field@winchesterstar.com. Flags also will be available for purchase onsite at a welcome booth staffed by volunteers.
The Healing Field of Honor will be open to the public from Thursday to Monday, which is Memorial Day. Admission is free. An opening ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. It will feature an "awe-inspiring 'low and slow' C-17 flyover and parachuting skydivers," according to a news release about the event from the Rotary Club.
Seating is limited, so people are invited to bring their own chairs.
A closing ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday. The keynote speaker is Ken Falke, founder of Boulder Crest Retreat for wounded soldiers in Bluemont.
Visits to the field are welcome until 5 p.m. Monday. At that time, people may take their flag with them. Any unclaimed flags will be donated to the Rotary Club.
