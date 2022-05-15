Healing Field of Honor

Brother and sister Marisol and Eddie Beans of Winchester pass on their morning walk Thursday American flags placed in front of Handley High School to promote the May 26th start of the Healing Field of Honor 2022 sponsored by the Winchester Rotary Club. More than 500 American flags will be displayed during the event which runs through May 30th to honor community heroes. To order a flag in memory or honor of a local hero visit rotaryclubofwinchester.org or call 540-247-8402. 

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

