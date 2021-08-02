The Health Department is cautioning the public about a large area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg that is experiencing harmful algae blooms.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the public is advised to avoid contact with blue green algal mats and scum in the river from Lower River Road to Strasburg,” a Friday news release from the Lord Fairfax Health District says.
Following reports on the river last week, the Department of Environmental Quality collected additional samples on Monday at three sites on the river: Lower River Road, Bethel Road and at Strasburg near South Holliday Street (Va. 648), the release explains.
These collections followed samples taken on July 13 and 19.
Sections of the North Fork currently under advisory are from Lower River Road to Bethel Road and from Bethel Road to Strasburg near South Holliday Street.
The three affected sections make up six to 10 miles of the river upstream from Strasburg, said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
The sample results “indicate recreational water advisories are still necessary due to widespread potentially toxic cyanobacteria mats observed and the identification of toxins detected within the cyanobacteria mats which may pose a human health risk should contact or consumption occur,” the release says.
Greene said that cyanobacteria is dangerous because it can produce a neurotoxin that causes illness if people or animals ingest it during or after swimming in infected water.
It “behaves a little bit like a nerve agent,” he said on Friday.
Though it’s not as severe as an actual nerve agent, he said it can make people sick.
“If animals eat it, it can kill them,” he said.
Greene cautioned the public not to swim or let their animals drink from the river in areas where blooms are reported.
Cyanobacteria can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the release says.
Algae blooms can happen when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth, the release says.
Blue-green algae is found in all bodies of water, Greene said. It releases oxygen, which is beneficial to the environment and to humans. However, when the water contains a lot of nitrogen, he said that provides food for cyanobacteria to grow.
It starts producing mats, he said, "which a normal person would call river scum."
People should avoid discolored water, scums or mat material that are green or bluish-green since they are more likely to contain toxins.
The release says that the initial advisories issued by the Virginia Department of Health are now expanded to include the area from Lower River Road to Bethel Road, in addition to its previous advisory from Bethel Road to Strasburg.
The river serves as the raw water source for Strasburg, which provides public drinking water for a population of approximately 6,495 people, according to the release.
“Since the bloom was discovered, the Town of Strasburg has adjusted the treatment protocol and increased monitoring. VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time,” the release states.
The North Fork is also a popular area for boating, swimming and fishing, it says.
Advisory signs will be posted in English and Spanish along the river shoreline at public access points within the advisory areas.
Activities that offer lesser risk and may continue include boating such as canoeing and flatwater kayaking.
Those who fish from the river can ensure fish fillets are safe to eat by properly cleaning fish, removing skin and discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature, the release says.
If you suspect you or your animal has experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154.
