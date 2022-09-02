Sherando High School sent a letter to families and staff Friday afternoon informing them that a person at the school has monkeypox.
The school was informed of the monkeypox case by the Frederick County Health Department, which is part of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
"Although this person was at school while infectious, the health department is not aware of any high risk interaction the individual had with students or staff at the school."
"Monkeypox is a contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus," the letter tells families and staff. "It spreads from person to person by direct contact with infected skin rash, lesions, scabs or bodily fluids. It can also spread through respiratory droplets during extended face-to-face contact or through contact with contaminated materials or objects (such as garments, towels or linens) that have previously been in contact with infectious rash or bodily fluids."
Symptoms usually develop within three weeks after exposure. Symptoms include a rash resembling pimples and blisters and might include fever, headache, muscle pains, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or respiratory disease symptoms (e.g., chills sore throat, runny nose, cough).
Those who develop symptoms should stay at home and isolate from people and pets, cover any lesions, contact their health care provide and inform the school.
Sherando is closed Monday for Labor Day, but it will be open on Tuesday, the letter stated.
For more information about monkeypox, visit the Virginia Department of Health website or contact the local health department at 540-722-3470 or the Virginia Department of Health call center at 877-275-8343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.