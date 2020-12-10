Virginia could have its first COVID-19 vaccines as early as Monday.
Though officials with the Virginia Department of Health are still ironing out details, Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said on Wednesday that barring any issues, a vaccine should be ready to distribute in the coming days.
“That could be as soon as Monday, by the way,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”
First in line to receive the vaccine would be health-care workers on the “front line,” Greene said. “That would include people who are likely to be exposed to known COVID cases."
They would include emergency room staff, he said, as well as those in other critical care wards.
“Right behind them would be people who are exposed to patients who are likely to be COVID-positive, which is a much broader group,” he said.
They could include emergency medical service (EMS) workers as well as fire and rescue personnel, he said.
“They’ll be included fairly early on, too,” said Greene. “It’s gonna work due to close collaboration and partnership with the Valley Health System."
Valley Health has a deep-freeze storage unit that can accommodate the low temperatures required to store the Pfizer vaccine, he said.
Other area businesses, such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which are included among the second phase of vaccines due to be administered sometime after Christmas, might instead receive the Moderna vaccine that can be stored at a higher temperature, he explained.
Both COVID-19 vaccines have performed well in trials, Greene said.
“They work in similar ways, but they’re not the exact compound,” he said.
They also perform in different ways, he said.
Both vaccines will require two doses to be effective, but while Pfizer’s second dose is administered four weeks after the first dose, Moderna’s is administered three weeks after the first dose.
“You do need to get the same vaccine for both shots,” Greene said.
Though trials have gone well, with both drugs showing an approximate 95% success rate, Greene said there are possible side-effects people should be aware of.
He mentioned short-term side effects of flu-like symptoms in some people during the first 24 to 48 hours after receiving the vaccine, he said.
Asked about severe allergic reactions to the vaccine reported in the United Kingdom, Greene said the Virginia Department of Health has not received or issued any recommendations so far for patients with allergies.
“We do have a plan, kind of a broad plan,” he said. Based on the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, “It’s still being formulated.”
He expects the general public to start gaining access to the vaccine after the New Year through direct federal shipments to pharmacies.
The VDH will also start setting up outdoor Point of Dispensing “POD” units around the community, offering drive-up and walk-up access as well as potential indoor PODs where available.
Hoping to situate them in “as many places as we can manage,” he said people won’t necessarily have to make a doctor’s appointment to receive the vaccine.
“We’ll do our best to bring the shots to the public,” he said.
When residents arrive for their first dose, Greene said their second dose will be set aside for when they return either three or four weeks later. He said the VDH is still working on how to alert the community when vaccines are available for the general public.
“No battle plan ever survives first contact,” Greene said, using a phrase he learned as an Army family physician. The health department will make the best plan possible and adjust as needed, he explained.
Until the vaccines have been widely administered, though, he cautioned people to maintain their protections against spreading the virus.
On Wednesday, the VDH reported that Virginia added more than 4,000 new cases in its biggest increase of the pandemic.
Wear masks, wash hands and social distance, Greene said.
“Plan on enjoying your holiday safely in small groups, distanced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.