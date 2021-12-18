Between a quarter to a half of Northern Shenandoah Valley residents age 5 and older has not received even one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Updating community leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic, Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene recently shared data from the Virginia Department of Health that he hopes will change hearts and minds about how important the vaccine is in preventing more deaths around the region.
“There was some significant surprise,” he said.
Many people he spoke with didn’t realize the correlation between the unvaccinated and the rise in recent deaths, he said, but the data makes it “abundantly clear.” Vaccination is the best way to prevent death from the virus.
In a Dec. 9 presentation, Greene details how 12 regional localities have fared over the last three months as COVID-related death counts have risen because of the delta variant.
“A higher percentage of unvaccinated people means more deaths from COVID,” he says in his presentation. “People are dying who don’t have to, simply because they refuse to get the vaccine.”
Most of the localities he highlights are in the two health districts that Greene oversees — the Lord Fairfax district, which comprises Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties; and the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, which covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
His chart starts with Loudoun County — where just 18% of residents have not received any shots of vaccine — as a point of comparison because its outcome data is the best in the region.
In the last three months, his report says, Loudoun has had 19 COVID-related deaths, which is a rate of 0.5 in a hypothetical population of 10,000. Greene said he determined this number by dividing the number of deaths over the last three months by Loudoun’s approximate 412,000 residents. He then multiplied that number by 10,000. Doing this with each of the other 11 localities offered a direct means of comparison with much smaller counties.
Greene also used data from the unvaccinated who are age 5 or older, because vaccines are not approved for children younger than 5. He determined the percentage by taking the “age 5+ at least one shot” value from data on the VDH’s online COVID-19 dashboard and subtracting it from 100.
Winchester came in third on the list, reporting eight COVID deaths in the last three months, which is 2.9 COVID deaths in a population of 10,000. The city has an unvaccinated population of 29%.
Fourth on the list was Clarke, with nine recent deaths, or 6.2 COVID deaths in a population of 10,000. The county has an unvaccinated population of 32%.
In the list of 12 localities, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren and Page were in the bottom four spots, respectively.
Frederick reported 58 deaths over the last three months or 6.4 COVID deaths in a population of 10,000; Shenandoah 40 deaths or 9.3 in a population of 10,000; Warren 31 deaths or 7.8 out of 10,000; and Page 28 deaths or 11.7 out of 10,000.
Frederick tied with Madison and Orange counties in reporting 38% of its population unvaccinated.
Shenandoah reports 40% unvaccinated, Warren 44% and Page 48%.
“If you look at the death rates in the middle column and the unvaccinated rates in the right column, you can see that they correspond quite closely,” Greene explained.
The data, he said, shows that vaccinations are the best known method in preventing coronavirus deaths.
“That evidence is absolutely crystal clear,” Greene said.
“It’s incontrovertible,” he said. “Areas with higher vaccination rates have fewer deaths, period. Anyone who tries to claim otherwise is just plain wrong.”
Although being fully vaccinated offers the best protection, Greene has said having one dose of vaccine is better than nothing.
It takes about two weeks after each dose in a two-round vaccination for a patient to have full protection of each dose.
Booster shots are recommended to the general public six months after their second dose. People on immunodeficiency medications may receive a third dose as soon as a month after their second dose, as recommended by their physician.
Greene said vaccinated individuals should still be cautious when in public or in a group with people who aren’t vaccinated. Following vaccination, masking and social distancing are still the best ways to protect against illness, he said.
Cases, as well as deaths, started rising around the area in late summer and early fall, dipping a little in late October but rising again in recent weeks. Though delta was the clear reason for the initial rise in cases, Greene said this latest increase is likely because it’s colder and people are meeting inside and celebrating the holidays.
“People are starting to gather more,” Greene said. “Which, by the way, flu is back. … We’re seeing a flu season this year.”
He “strongly recommends” the flu vaccine and has previously said that people can safely get their COVID shot and their flu vaccine in the same appointment.
Asked about the omicron variant, he said that data is still too new to be conclusive in determining how serious the illness is and how easily it might spread.
“I think by New Year’s Day we’ll know more than we do now,” he said.
Vaccines are available at doctor’s offices, health department locations and pharmacies. For more information, visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov.
I read and re-read the article, but did it actually state number of the deaths from COVID that had the vaccine and the number of deaths that were not vax'd?
