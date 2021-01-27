Vaccinations are slowly making their way around the region as Virginia anxiously waits for more, said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“It's not just this district, all the districts are looking at those shortages. It's a statewide and probably a nationwide problem,” Greene told Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman during the city’s bi-weekly Rouss Review podcast, posted Monday.
“The latest figures that I received from Richmond and, in their defense, Richmond has the unenviable task of sharing shortages and nobody likes that,” Greene said in a transcript of the podcast posted at the short link https://tinyurl.com/y6fz28qp.
“But the latest information that we got is we're going to receive a total of 2,750 shots, new shots, per week for the entire district. And I will tell you, between Valley Health and us, and the local pharmacies, we could knock that out in a day,” Greene said.
The Lord Fairfax Health District encompasses Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
Though weekly federal allocations of the vaccine are expected to increase in early February from about 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses, according to a Tuesday report by The Washington Post, it’s unclear how that number will affect local vaccination rates.
“[I]nitially the rollout was not as fast as everyone would have liked, which was why the governor stood up and said, 'Get out there and put shots in arms,’” Greene said in the transcript.
“And when we, in this district, heard the governor say that, that's when we scheduled our first open POD or our first open shot clinic. And we vaccinated 910 people that following Monday, and 1,250 the Friday after that. So we took the governor to heart.
“At that time, there were vaccines that were available that were being given more slowly than they were coming in. That situation in a week has completely reversed. So everybody took the governor to heart. They started giving shots and all of a sudden we don't have as much [vaccine] to give out as people would like to have.”
Vaccines have been available to community members on a walk-in basis through the local health department’s popup Point of Dispensing (POD) locations, as well as by appointment through Valley Health’s four PODs at Shenandoah University and locations in Woodstock, Front Royal and Luray.
On Friday and Monday, Valley Health had suspended additional vaccine appointments because of vaccine shortages. On Tuesday, a link guiding people to vaccine appointments was posted for about five minutes before available appointment spots in Front Royal and Woodstock had filled. Additional appointments at POD locations were posted at 6:30 p.m.
The health district on Tuesday reported 532 new doses of the vaccine administered since its last report on Monday, bringing the total so far to 23,272. Additionally, 130 more people have been fully vaccinated, bringing that total to 2,685.
Though the number of vaccines coming to the area in the next few weeks is unclear, Greene said the Lord Fairfax district will be taking steps to use doses more efficiently.
“There is discussion … for managing our inventory better,” he said.
Earlier this month, when the governor’s office told health districts to use up their vaccines, Greene said Lord Fairfax complied. However, health officials have still been holding on to booster shots to use three or four weeks later when patients return for their second doses.
Now, Greene said, they might start using up those vaccines to provide more first doses for area residents.
“So we spend less time holding onto second vaccines,” he said, “planning to be resupplied later.”
