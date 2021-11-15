The Lord Fairfax Health District is working with Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville after 50 residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
“Our epidemiology team has been in contact with the facility,” Health Director Dr. Colin Greene said on Saturday. “They have been taking appropriate measures. Most of the residents are vaccinated, which is expected to reduce the number of bad outcomes.”
Greene confirmed that one COVID-related death was reported among the cases and said he thinks there’s at least one case among the staff at Rose Hill.
Clarke County, which as of Friday has reported 1,463 cases throughout the pandemic, 60 hospitalizations and 25 deaths, saw a large spike in cases reported at the state’s COVID dashboard over the last week.
In the seven-day period ending Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 96 new COVID cases around Clarke County. Only about half of those could be attributed to residents at the long-term care facility.
Greene has previously said that cases reported at the VDH dashboard can post many days or even weeks after they occurred, giving an incomplete story of the rate at which area residents are affected by the pandemic.
Despite the county’s recently high number of cases, the VDH reported Clarke’s most recent hospitalization on Nov. 5.
Before the past week, the county’s most recent three deaths were each reported on Oct. 19, 22 and 28.
Clarke’s seven-day average of new daily cases as of Friday was 14. Its seven-day average based on a population of 100,000 is 94.4 daily cases.
The county has an estimated population of 14,835 according to the website worldpopulationreview.com, which takes into account census data.
As of Friday, Clarke County Public Schools was reporting four high school students self-quarantining because of close contact with the illness and one active student case at Boyce Elementary.
The Lord Fairfax health district reported 75 new cases on Friday, four of them in Clarke County.
Shenandoah and Warren counties each reported 20 new cases that day, Frederick County 18, Page County 10 and Winchester three.
Clarke County’s addition of 80 cases over three days — 25 on Tuesday, 13 on Wednesday and 42 on Thursday — mark a notably higher jump in cases than had been seen previously in the pandemic.
Most days throughout the pandemic, the county added between one and four new cases. On several days, the county didn’t add any new cases or subtracted cases that were reassigned to other area localities.
Clarke’s previous high of 34 new cases on Jan. 23 was at the time explained by a large statewide data update that also added 66 new cases in Shenandoah County on the same day (still its highest single-day report of the pandemic). Another 151 cases were recorded in Winchester on the previous day (by far its highest of the pandemic to date) and 158 cases were added to Frederick’s total on Jan. 28 (which remains the county’s highest single-day increase.)
The recent outbreak at Rose Hill is one of the highest around the district, especially recently. Greene said that Page and Shenandoah counties saw large outbreaks at facilities in 2020.
The Lord Fairfax district, which showed a decline in cases at the beginning of the month, has started seeing an increase of steadily higher reports starting Nov. 7, according to the VDH dashboard.
From Sunday to Friday, the district added 440 new cases and has a seven-day average of 70 new daily cases as they’re reported to the site.
The district also added eight new hospitalizations last week and 13 deaths.
Shenandoah reported five deaths, Warren reported three, Frederick and Page each reported two deaths and Winchester reported one.
The VDH did not update the dashboard on Saturday.
For more information, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/see-the-numbers/covid-19-in-virginia.
The VDH also reported last week a link where residents can view data on vaccination demographics among children aged 5 to 12. Use https://tinyurl.com/yhrn4a46 to view the vaccine demographics tab on the VDH site.
