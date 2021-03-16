The Virginia Department of Health has reported another COVID-19 outbreak in a local college setting, which Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene confirmed involves the men’s lacrosse team at Shenandoah University and has spread through social activities, not from sports participation.
As of Monday, Clarke County Public Schools reports 15 active student cases at the high school, which Greene said originated off-campus through outside social activities.
“That said, school function can be affected from outside cases, tied together with exposures and the need to quarantine,” he said.
The school division, which also added a student case at Johnson-Williams Middle School, is reporting 59 students and three staff members under self-quarantine — 45 students and one staff member at Clarke County High, 10 students and one staff member at Johnson-Williams, one student and one staff member at DG Cooley Elementary, and three students at Boyce Elementary.
All of the division’s schools remain open, according to the school division’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
Other area school divisions are reporting sporadic cases in their latest updates.
Winchester Public Schools, as of Wednesday, has five student cases — four at Handley High and one at Daniel Morgan Intermediate.
The division also lists three staff members and nine students on active self-quarantine.
Frederick County schools on Friday announced a student case at Armel Elementary, one at Indian Hollow Elementary, two at James Wood High and two at Sherando High, along with one new staff case in the Facilities Services Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.