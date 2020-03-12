WINCHESTER — It’s just a matter of time before the coronavirus comes to the Northern Shenandoah Valley, but there’s no need to panic.
That’s according to Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Winchester-based Lord Fairfax Health District.
“There’s no need to buy up every bottle of hand sanitizer in the store,” Greene said. “Some people are hoarding toilet paper. I don’t understand that at all.”
The virus currently raising alarms across the globe is COVID-19, one of seven strains of coronavirus. The four milder strains cause the common cold, while the remaining three — Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and COVID-19 — can be life threatening for people who are elderly or in poor health.
COVID-19 primarily targets a person’s lower respiratory system, causing deep coughs, shortness of breath, fever and a general feeling of malaise.
“In more severe cases, it actually causes pneumonia, so there’s inflammation in the lungs themselves,” Greene said. “The most severe cases can cause respiratory failure and death.”
For now, though, the biggest threat presented by the virus is panic. While COVID-19’s global fatality rate has been estimated at nearly 3.5%, Greene said it could be much less deadly.
“It’s generally believed there are a lot of mild cases that look just like colds that no one tests for, so no one knows they’re there,” he said.
For example, if 10 people had COVID-19 and one of them died, the fatality rate from the virus would be 10%. However, if 10 more people who didn’t know they had coronavirus were added to the group, the fatality rate would drop to 5%.
As of Wednesday, the Associated Press reported nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia. While none were in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Greene said, “sooner or later, it will come here. ... It’s only a matter of time.”
To minimize the possibility of contracting COVID-19, Greene said people should avoid close contact with others. Ongoing research shows the virus is primarily spread by droplets that are expelled when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can be inhaled by someone up to 6 feet away, or touched by others who subsequently make contact with their own eyes, noses or mouths.
“Colds work that way, flus work that way,” Greene said.
Prolonged and frequent hand washing with soap or alcohol-based sanitizer is recommended. Greene said surgical masks will not stop someone from contracting the virus, but they do lessen the chance of an infected person spreading COVID-19 through coughing or sneezing.
COVID-19’s incubation period is from two to 14 days, with most people becoming symptomatic in five days. People potentially exposed to the virus are being asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks and pay close attention to their health.
“If you haven’t gotten sick by then, you’re off the hook,” Greene said.
The absolute worst place to get the latest information about COVID-19, Greene said, is social media, which is rampant with misleading facts and conspiracy theories regarding the virus’ spread. Instead, he suggested visiting the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
“Don’t panic,” Greene said. “Live your life, but understand this disease is out there and you might want to adjust what you do and when you do it, based on your risk.”
For updated information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.
