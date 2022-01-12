WINCHESTER — If the omicron strain was as deadly as the original COVID-19 coronavirus or its delta variant, the Winchester area would be in a world of hurt.
That's according to Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, who said the Northern Shenandoah Valley has experienced an alarmingly high number of omicron-related cases.
During an informational presentation on Tuesday night to Winchester's City Council, Greene said the health district — comprised of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties — was doing pretty well with coronavirus containment, averaging 50 to 100 new cases per day, until the omicron variant started spreading globally in late November and early December.
"You can see the result yourself," Greene told councilors as he showed them a Virginia Department of Health graphic with coronavirus case counts from across the health district.
By mid-December, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the district had risen to about 200 per day. Infections continued to increase in the following weeks, culminating in a staggering 880 cases reported in the district on a single day, Jan. 8.
"That 880 case count in one day is far and away a record," Greene said, noting that before the omicron strain arrived, the previous high for a single-day coronavirus case count in the Lord Fairfax Health District was 364 on Jan. 22, 2021.
The district now averages about 500 new cases every day, "which we've never seen before," Greene said. "That 880 single day and the 500 average just dwarf everything else that we've seen thus far."
Among Virginia's 35 health districts, the Lord Fairfax Heath District currently has the 10th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
"The most vaccinated, most masked areas [of the state] had the most spread [of the omicron variant]," Greene said. "They're also the most densely populated areas."
Greene said omicron is potent enough to send people to the hospital but usually isn't fatal. From Dec. 1 through Jan. 12, 60 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District died from COVID-19. That's less than 10% of the total 672 COVID-related deaths in the district since the first one was reported on April 25, 2020.
Greene said omicron is "extraordinarily contagious" and can even infect those who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus because the strain didn't exist when the original vaccines were formulated. However, most vaccinated people who become infected with the omicron variant experience mild, short-lived symptoms.
The high rate of COVID-19 infections across the commonwealth has put tremendous pressure on hospitals, with nearly 3,500 coronavirus patients statewide admitted for treatment as of Monday. In response, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a limited 30-day state of emergency in order to allow hospitals to temporarily increase the number of beds they are licensed to offer.
"That also allows the increased use of students and volunteers, which we did a lot of in 2020," Greene said of the emergency declaration.
Area employers have faced significant hardships due to staff members calling out sick or having to work from home due to omicron infections or exposures. Scott Kensinger, the city's emergency management coordinator, told City Council on Tuesday "a lot of our workforce is experiencing high levels of infection and exposure, so we're dealing with that."
Due to a recent omicron outbreak in Rouss City Hall, Kensinger said the 22% of city workers who are not fully vaccinated must now wear face masks, and staffers are being encouraged to work from home if possible. The city has not issued a vaccination mandate for its more than 500 employees, but Kensinger said all workers are being encouraged to get vaccines and booster shots.
Based on how omicron played out in South Africa, where it was first reported, Greene said the strain appears to run it course within a month or two. That means the Northern Shenandoah Valley could be out of the woods in February.
In the meantime, Greene recommends that non-vaccinated people get vaccinated, and that vaccinated people get booster shots. While the vaccines provide little protection from becoming infected with omicron, studies have shown they significantly lower the death rate.
"Most of the people in the hospitals are unvaccinated," Greene said.
He also suggested people exercise caution but avoid panicking. He cited Georgetown University as an example of going overboard with omicron safeguards because approximately 98% of its students are vaccinated against COVID-19, yet school officials there decided to hold all January classes virtually.
"That's panicking," Greene said. "We can function and live our lives ... as long as we're being prudent and sensible."
To learn more about COVID-19 and its variants, visit the Virginia Department of Health online at vdh.virginia.gov.
Dr. Greene notes that, "Most of the people in the hospitals are unvaccinated." Please get vaccinated and get your booster. Please wear masks in public, practice social distancing, and wash your hands. Together, we can ease the strain on our health care workers and keep people out of the hospital.
