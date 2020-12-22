As Virginia added another 4,042 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Virginia Department of Health was preparing to start vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities.
“This week the Moderna vaccine comes out … and early next week we at the Health Department are going to get the Moderna vaccine,” said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
CVS Health also announced Monday its intention to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 874 nursing and assisted living facilities in Virginia starting Monday.
Greene said the distribution of the Moderna vaccine will be part of the first phase of vaccinations that started locally on Dec. 15 with frontline health-care workers who received the Pfizer vaccine.
“They’ve vaccinated over 2,000 people since then,” Greene said.
Phase 1 will continue on Monday with nursing home residents as well as those who work in Emergency Medical Services jobs.
The second tier of vaccination recipients still needs government approval, he said, but is expected to include essential workers such as police and fire and rescue personnel as well as teachers, other educational staff and those who work at corrections facilities. Essential industries receiving the vaccine will include agriculture, food production and some manufacturing, he said.
The second tier also includes people over the age of 75 and will greatly benefit the local health district, Greene said.
The district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, has seen 167 deaths from COVID-19, he said, with 96 of those deaths striking people older than 80.
The second tier should start around mid-January and he said the Health Department is working to inform people on how to receive the vaccination. Options will include primary care physicians, pharmacies and vaccination PODS that the Health Department will set up around the community at central locations or at businesses and facilities of essential industries, such as meat-packing plants.
Both vaccines work similarly, he said, easing the progression of illness after about 10 days in those who have tested positive. He said it’s possible that people will get to choose either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, though that could depend on what’s available to them at the time of their vaccination appointment.
“There may or may not be a choice,” he said.
Each vaccine requires a booster shot either three or four weeks later, and patients will need to stick with one company’s vaccine for both shots.
The third tier, not yet scheduled, will focus on people between the ages of 65 to 74 and younger people with chronic disease.
“It’ll take some time, it’ll take some months,” Greene said.
But he’s optimistic about the reach of both vaccines over the next few months and their outlook so far in clinical trials.
“If all goes well, … I think most of this will be in our rearview mirror by the 4th of July,” he said. “We’ll have enough of this done that COVID will not be the first thing bothering us all.”
