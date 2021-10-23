As booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines become available, Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene says Virginia appears to be past the peak of the recent outbreak.
The outbreak, which has been widely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant, appears to have reached its peak in September, he said.
Just over 31,000 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District have been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, Greene said, which is about 12.9% of the population.
Now, he said, the concern is what will happen over the winter as the weather grows colder, people spend more time together indoors and potential other variants emerge.
“The people susceptible are probably few and far between,” he said.
More people around the area are vaccinated than in July when the recent outbreak started, and boosters are now also available. Furthermore, Greene said that people who have recovered from the illness have antibodies to give them a few months’ security.
Children ages 5 to 11 could get approval for the vaccine in the next couple of weeks, Greene said.
The Food and Drug Administration committee considering the matter is expected to make a decision on Tuesday, he said. Then it will go to the FDA for full approval and then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for recommendation before the Virginia Department of Health weighs in.
Childhood vaccines are a different formulation, Greene said, which is one reason it needed more consideration before approval.
“It ends up being about a third of the dose,” he said.
For now, booster shots are available for people 18 or older who received their first round of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Specifically, the Moderna and J&J vaccine boosters are approved for people 65 and older, people who live in long-term care facilities and people 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of illness because of underlying health conditions or who live or work in high-risk settings.
The CDC recommends people who received the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wait six months before getting a booster shot because a booster isn’t necessary earlier than that.
Those who had the single-dose J&J vaccine can wait just two months for a booster, which Greene attributes to the fact that the J&J vaccine doesn’t offer the same strength of immunity as the other two.
Greene said that mixing and matching isn’t as much of a concern as it is during the initial round of the vaccine.
Danny Avula, state vaccine liaison for the Virginia Department of Health, urged people to consult with their doctor or health-care provider first.
“We also stress that all three vaccines authorized for administration in the United States are highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death,” Avula said in the news release.
New cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be reported to the Health Department, Greene said, but many of those occurred weeks ago and are only now being processed at the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
The number of new cases in Virginia’s Northwest Region based on when the symptoms started has dropped from a recent high of 501 confirmed cases and 243 probable cases on Sept. 7 to 21 confirmed cases and 13 probable cases on Oct. 20.
The Northwest Region comprises five health districts including the Lord Fairfax district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
According to the VDH’s Cases page at its dashboard, the Northwest Region saw a recent high of nine new hospitalizations on Sept. 8.
It also reported nine new deaths on Sept. 10, 12, 15 and 22 as well as eight new deaths on Sept. 25 and 27 and Oct. 2 and 3.
The Cases page, though it doesn’t get more specific than the Northwest Region, reflects more accurate daily information than the Locality page, which adds new numbers to each health district as they are reported to the state but not necessarily according to when they happened.
On Friday, the less reliable Locality page confirmed a steady decline in recent cases but also showed eight new deaths in the Lord Fairfax district — five in Frederick, two in Page and one in Clarke.
Greene said those deaths likely happened sometime over the last 2½ months.
“A substantial number came throughout the month of September,” he said.
The Locality page has recorded 62 deaths around the health district since Oct. 1, including 16 this week alone. But Greene said the most recent local death happened on Tuesday.
As cases continue to decline, he said it remains to be seen how the virus will continue to spread around the area.
Therefore, residents should remain vigilant about keeping healthy and preventing the spread of illness. Greene also recommended the flu shot.
“We basically didn’t have a flu season last year,” he said.
He attributes that to social distancing and masking up when indoors. Plus, he said, flu is less contagious than COVID, though it can still be deadly.
“We’ll see if that same effect happens this year,” he said.
