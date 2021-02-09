Virginia on Monday added 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 100 of them coming from the Lord Fairfax Health District.
Frederick County added 77 cases, Warren County nine, Winchester seven, Shenandoah County four and Clarke County three. Page County had no new cases as of Monday.
Winchester reported two hospitalizations, while Frederick and Warren each reported one. No new deaths were reported in the district on Monday.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that 898,160 people (or 10.5% of the population) statewide have received at least one vaccine dose and 206,942 people are fully vaccinated.
The health district counted 307 doses administered since Sunday, including 144 second doses.
Winchester reported 10,232 doses (up 81) and 2,008 fully vaccinated (up 39).
Frederick reported 8,649 doses administered (up 90), along with 1,704 people fully vaccinated (up 54).
Clarke reported 2,625 doses (up 34) and 368 fully vaccinated (up 16)
Shenandoah reported 8,288 doses (up 48) and 2,082 fully vaccinated (up 13).
Page reported 3,605 doses (up 13) and 470 fully vaccinated (up four).
Warren reported 5,235 doses (up 41) and 1,006 fully vaccinated (up 18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.