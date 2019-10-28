WINCHESTER — Anyone who ate green peppers from the restaurant at Clearbrook Shopping Center from Oct. 18 to 23 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
According to a media release from the Lord Fairfax Health District, the risk of exposure was low.
The release states that Clearbrook Shopping Center at 3522 Martinsburg Pike received green peppers earlier this month that were potentially contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.
Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver. The most common symptom is jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or eyes, but other systems include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools. Symptoms develop 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.
“It can cause weeks of very unpleasant illness, and may require hospitalization in up to 50% of cases. Most seriously, in about one patient out of 100, it may cause death from liver failure,” Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District in Winchester, said in the release. “If you think you may have been exposed and are experiencing any of the symptoms listed above, please contact your health care provider immediately to be evaluated. It is also crucial for people who have symptoms of hepatitis A to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service.”
Officials are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the potential exposure in Clear Brook, the release states.
The Virginia Department of Health recommends that anyone who ate at the Clearbrook Shopping Center between Oct. 18 and 23, and has not been immunized against hepatitis A, see a health care provider to receive a vaccine or immune globulin to prevent infection. The vaccination is most effective if received within two weeks of exposure.
Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated feces. Frequent hand washing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper, and before preparing food, can help prevent the spread of the virus.
