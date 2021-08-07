New daily cases around Virginia and the Lord Fairfax Health District reached a summertime high on Friday.
Along with a warning about the highly contagious delta variant, the Virginia Department of Health said in a Friday news release that is backing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendations for everyone — vaccinated or not — to wear masks again indoors.
Seeing “a significant increase in the delta variant” around Virginia, the VDH advises that 80% of infections occurring during the week ending July 10 and reported to VDH as a variant of concern were the Delta variant.
This is an increase of 45% in delta variant infections reported to the VDH since the week of June 19, the release says.
“The best way to stop variant strains from developing in the first place is to stop the spread of COVID-19,” it says.
The best way to do that is still by getting fully vaccinated and by ramping up mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of illness.
Though people might have eased off their mitigation measures in recent weeks while new case counts were low, the VDH now advises Virginians to “wear a mask in indoor settings even if you are vaccinated.”
It also recommends social-distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing hands often, staying home if infected with COVID-19, and, if in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, remaining separate from others until getting test results.
“The delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver says in the release.
“We have a very effective tool to stop transmission of COVID-19: vaccination,” he says. “There is no question that COVID-19 vaccination is saving lives and preventing and reducing illness. I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The VDH also dispels any thoughts that vaccinated people are anywhere near as likely to still get the virus.
“[I]nfections in fully vaccinated people, also known as breakthrough infections, happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated,” the release says, citing the Centers for Disease Control.
“Moreover, when these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the delta variant may be infectious and might spread the virus to others.”
That data refers to the science brief posted at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/fully-vaccinated-people.html.
Friday was Virginia’s highest jump in new cases since April 13 and the Lord Fairfax district’s highest since April 24.
The district covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
Before this week, the district hadn’t recorded 50 or more cases in one day since recording 55 on April 30.
The recent increase continues a trend in Virginia and around the country that prompted Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement on Thursday requiring all state employees to be fully vaccinated as of Sept. 1 or else have to take a COVID test every week until further notice, showing proof of a negative result each time.
Valley Health, which in July had set a deadline for all its employees and providers to be fully vaccinated by early November, moved up its deadline by nearly a month, with Sept. 7 as the deadline for first doses and Aug. 16 as the deadline for filing religious or medical exemption documentation.
Almost 73% of Virginia adults have received one dose of the vaccine and 43% are fully vaccinated, which Northam said puts Virginia ahead of many other states but isn’t nearly good enough.
Though Virginia was seeing as few as 100 new cases a day earlier this summer, he said cases and hospitalizations are both up because of the delta variant, combined with so many unvaccinated people.
Virginia started to see a clear increase in new daily cases as of July 13, according to the COVID dashboard, which shows 346 new cases that day, the highest since it added 404 new cases on May 28.
Friday’s report of 12 new deaths in Virginia is the highest since the 14 new deaths reported on June 13.
Since January, Northam said on Thursday, 99% of COVID cases and 98% of hospitalizations and deaths have been in people who were not vaccinated.
“Even though delta is more contagious, vaccinated people are still strongly protected against getting so sick that they have to go into the hospital,” he said.
“[V]accines are the only way to stop this virus and get back to the normal lives many of us were rediscovering just a few weeks ago,” he said.
Since launching its COVID-19 dashboard, the VDH until recently was recording new data daily as of 5 p.m.
As of July 17, it is now updating data at the site as of 10 a.m. Monday through Friday only, a notice explains at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
To get the vaccine, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov, call 877-VAX-INVA (877-829-4682), or visit a local pharmacy, doctor’s office or health department location.
