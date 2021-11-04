COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 have been approved, and the Virginia Department of Health has announced the distribution of enough statewide doses for more than half the population in that age range.
In a Wednesday teleconference, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine liaison, said Virginia started distributing 377,000 doses of the children’s Pfizer vaccine on Monday and will continue throughout the month.
About 252,000 are coming to doctor’s offices, health department locations and other community vaccination centers, he said, while 125,000 are being distributed through the federal retail pharmacy program.
CVS announced Wednesday that 55 of its Virginia locations are accepting appointments for children ages 5-11 with shots being administered as of Sunday with consent from a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are available through cvs.com.
Avula said parents can also start scheduling their children for the vaccine immediately through the state’s website, vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Children will have access to the vaccine at doctor’s offices, major pharmacies and some of the larger local pharmacies, health department locations and schools, he said.
Area school divisions are already in contact with the Lord Fairfax Health District, said Dr. Colin Greene, and all but one have already arranged times to start offering the vaccine either during school hours, after school, or on weekends.
“We’re still hammering out the days with Shenandoah County, but that will be squared away soon,” Greene said.
The health district also serves Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page and Warren.
Avula suggested that parents make an appointment for their children wherever possible but that health department sites will allow walk-ins.
Greene suggested looking for the sticker on walk-in signs that say the site offers a vaccine for ages 5-11.
The child dosage is one-third of the amount used in the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older, Greene explained, but it’s not as simple as taking one-third of an adult dose and giving it to a child.
“Pfizer is the only one that’s approved under age 18,” he said, and “that’s part of the problem.”
That vaccine is the only one formulated for children, which is why the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines haven’t yet been approved for those under 18.
The two-dose vaccine for children has the same timeline as it does for adults, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending people wait at least 21 days between doses.
Having an approved way of getting children vaccinated is the next step in working toward widespread public wellness, Avula said.
Though children have been found to exhibit less serious coronavirus symptoms, more children have been hospitalized since the delta variant's July arrival in Virginia.
Since June 26, Virginia has reported 976 hospitalizations and 10 deaths among children, according to the health department's online COVID-19 dashboard.
Avula doesn't expect the Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial election to affect the distribution or promotion of vaccines.
“The science around vaccination is well-established,” he said.
But he does encourage parents to discuss their options with family doctors and school officials who are teaming with their local health department.
“This all comes back to the trusted messengers and trusted voices,” Avula said.
“Parents will have the opportunity to talk through those concerns.”
For more information, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/see-the-numbers/covid-19-data-insights/cases-among-children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.