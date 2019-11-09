Ripples
The Ripples support group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at Wellspring, 525 Amherst St. The program this month is “Dress Up Your Home for Christmas.” Get in the Christmas spirit by creating a ribbon tree with presenter Pat Bankert. Ripples is a group that uses the creative arts to promote healing. It is open without charge to all women who have, or have had, cancer. For information, call 540-536-4981.
Lung screening event
Valley Health will host a low dose CT lung screening event for eligible uninsured or underinsured patients from 8 a.m.to noon Nov. 16 at the Winchester Medical Center Diagnostic Center.
A maximum of 12 patients who meet eligibility criteria will be screened at this special one-time event. Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history (one pack/day for 30 years or two packs/day for 15 years) of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. To schedule an appointment, call 540-536-1656. The scheduler will review some preliminary criteria and schedule the appointment.
When patients arrive at the Diagnostic Center for their appointment, they will meet with a physician at no charge to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision-making requirement before the physician orders the scan. Patients will know the results of their scan before leaving. The thoracic oncology patient navigator will be available to assist patients who need additional follow-up, support or resources. Screening participants will also have on-site access to a smoking cessation counselor.
Eligible patients scheduled for a scan at the Nov. 16 event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $99 (which must be paid that day). For uninsured patients meeting screening criteria, the cost of the LDCT scan is usually $250, excluding the radiologist’s reading fee.
To learn more about Valley Health’s low dose lung CT screening program, visit valleyhealthlink.com/our-services/imaging/low-dose-lung-ct/.
Dementia training
Learn about dementia, normal aging versus not normal aging, the stages of dementia, and the skills and techniques on how to cope and understand your loved one living with dementia. DementiaMatters is a nationally recognized, hands-on dementia training program for the caregiver.
DementiaMatters will offer two-hour dementia training classes for the family/non-professional caregiver by certified dementia trainers. Cost is $25 per person. Classes are limited to 20.
The next training sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Valley Health Wellness Center. Training session will be held at the following times:
Nov. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Classroom A
Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B
Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom A
Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B
Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B
Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
To register, call 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
Support with loss from Substance Abuse Disorder
A support group for families who have experienced the loss of a loved one to Substance Abuse Disorder meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 311 S. Loudoun St. There is parking on the street or directly behind the building. Contact Beth Baldwin 757-362-4836, bethbaldwin34@gmail.com or Karla Hink 540-454-6326.
Al-Anon Newcomers Meeting
Al-Anon Family Groups is a worldwide fellowship of friends and family of alcoholics. We offer a program of recovery from the family disease of alcoholism. We welcome you to come to the Friday Night Fig Tree meeting at the John Baden Community Center at 11 N. Washington St. in Winchester for our Newcomers Meeting at 7:15 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. It will be followed by the weekly meeting at 8 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held daily at several locations throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Woodstock to Berryville. For times, call 800-777-1515 or visit www.shevana.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a non-profit group established in 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to help with weight loss, holds chapter meetings in the Winchester area.
• Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike. Contact Barbara Simmons at 540-664-1965
• Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Contact Mary Alice Dicks at 540-323-2078.
• Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Contact Bonnie Kaplan at 540-313-4045.
Insight Meditation Group
Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction teacher Shell Fischer leads a free, open Insight Meditation Group every Tuesday from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 6380 Valley Pike (U.S. 11), near Stephens City. For more information, visit www.mindfulvalley.com.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery meets at What’s New Worship, 2249 Valor Drive in Winchester, every Monday. Coffee is at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery group for anyone going through alcohol, drug related issues, along with people with family problems, control issues, depression, etc.
Addiction RecoverySMART Recovery (an international nonprofit administered by volunteers) is holding meets at Northwestern Community Services at 1014 Amherst St., Room 204, on Mondays at noon and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Based on science and education; no spirituality or religion involved. (www.SMARTRecovery.org)
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held daily at the Winchester Old Town Club at 575 Elm St., the Friends Meeting House at 203 Washington St., and other locations. For times, call 1-800-835-6130 or visit www.aavirginia.org.
Winchester Stroke
The Winchester Stroke Support Group meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at 401 Campus Blvd. This support group is facilitated by health professionals. A typical group meeting is a combination of topics of interest and group discussion/social interaction.
National Federation for the Blind
The Winchester chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, a support group for people with low vision and people that support people with low vision, is moving its monthly meetings to Saturday.
Each meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at Solenberger’s Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave.
Parkinson’s support groups
The Winchester Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Winchester Church of God Family Life Center, 2080 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North). A potluck lunch will follow the meeting.
The Westminster-Canterbury Branch of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the third Monday of each month at 11 a.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive. A light lunch will be served after the meeting. If you are not a resident of Westminster-Canterbury and want to attend, contact Cheryl Reames 540 662-4632 or winchesterparkinsons@gmail.com
The Care Partner/Caregiver group of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group usually meets on the first Friday of each month for a dutch-treat lunch. Newcomers are welcome. Call Cheryl Reames at 540 662-4632 for information.
The Parkinson’s choir, “Shaken, Not Stirred,” meets for music and voice therapy on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. in the ELC room at Westminster-Canterbury. The Neurologic Music Therapy group exercise class for persons with Parkinson’s meets on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Vitality Center at Westminster-Canterbury. Exercises can be adapted to individual needs. If you are interested in participating, contact Abby D’Arcangelis, music therapist at Westminster-Canterbury at 540 542-0656 or email her at AAmidon@svwc.org to sign up. The billiards group meets on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Billiards Room at Westminster-Canterbury.
For information about activities and meetings, call Cheryl Reames at 540 662-4632 or email winchesterparkinsons@gmail.com. Persons with Parkinson’s disease, their families, friends, and persons interested in learning more about Parkinson’s are invited to attend these programs and activities.
Just for Today
Affected by a loved one’s addiction? Just for Today meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Grace Community Church, 2333 Roosevelt Blvd., Winchester. For more information, email cmrootes@gmail.com.
Multiple Sclerosis Group
The Winchester MS Group meets the first Friday of each month at 6 p.m. at a different local restaurant each month. Email your contact information to winchestermsgroup@yahoo.com so you can receive our email with the details of the locations.
