Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held daily at the Winchester Old Town Club at 575 Elm St., the Friends Meeting House at 203 Washington St., and other locations. For times, call 540-667-0322 or visit www.aavirginia.org.
Al-Anon Newcomers Meeting
Al-Anon Family Groups is a worldwide fellowship of friends and family of alcoholics. We offer a program of recovery from the family disease of alcoholism. We welcome you to come to the Friday Night Fig Tree meeting at the John Baden Community Center at 11 N. Washington St. in Winchester for our Newcomers Meeting at 7:15 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. It will be followed by the weekly meeting at 8 p.m.
Domestic violence support group
The Laurel Center offers a support group for victims and survivors of domestic violence on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Any individual who is currently experiencing or has experienced domestic violence/abuse can come to this “drop in” group. However, please call before participating the first time to make sure the group is a good fit for your needs. Childcare is not provided. Call Kelly at 540-667-6466 for initial registration and directions.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups offer free 90-minute support groups for adults with various types of mental illnesses.
• Winchester Connection Noon Group — every Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 411 N. Cameron St., second floor.
• Winchester NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group — every Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Winchester Medical Center VH System Support Building, 220 Campus Blvd., Ground Floor Conference Room #1.
• NAMI Family and Friends Support Group Meetings for family, friends and caregivers — second and fourth Sundays each month from 2:30 to 4 p.m., NAMI NSV Office, 411 N. Cameron St., Winchester, second floor office. Call 540-533-1832 for information, or email naminsv@live.com.
Parkinson’s support groups
The Winchester Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Winchester Church of God Family Life Center, 2080 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North). A potluck lunch will follow the meeting.
The Westminster-Canterbury Branch of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the third Monday of each month at 11 a.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive. The next meeting will be June 17 in the Activities Room. A light lunch will be served after the meeting. If you are not a resident of Westminster-Canterbury and want to attend, contact Cheryl Reames 540 662-4632 or winchesterparkinsons@gmail.com
The Care Partner/Caregiver group of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group usually meets on the first Friday of each month for a dutch-treat lunch. Newcomers are welcome. Call Cheryl Reames at 540 662-4632 for information.
The Parkinson’s choir, “Shaken, Not Stirred,” meets for music and voice therapy on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. in the ELC room at Westminster-Canterbury. The Neurologic Music Therapy group exercise class for persons with Parkinson’s meets on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Vitality Center at Westminster-Canterbury. Exercises can be adapted to individual needs. If you are interested in participating, contact Abby D’Arcangelis, music therapist at Westminster-Canterbury at 540 542-0656 or email her at AAmidon@svwc.org to sign up. The billiards group meets on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Billiards Room at Westminster-Canterbury.
For information about activities and meetings, call Cheryl Reames at 540 662-4632 or email winchesterparkinsons@gmail.com. Persons with Parkinson’s disease, their families, friends, and persons interested in learning more about Parkinson’s are invited to attend these programs and activities.
Winchester Stroke support group
The Winchester Stroke Support Group meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at 401 Campus Blvd. This support group is facilitated by health professionals. A typical group meeting is a combination of topics of interest and group discussion/social interaction.
Multiple Sclerosis Group
The Winchester MS Group meets the first Friday of each month at 6 p.m. at a different local restaurant each month. Email your contact information to winchestermsgroup@yahoo.com so you can receive our email with the details of the locations.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery meets at What’s New Worship, 2249 Valor Drive in Winchester, every Monday. Coffee is at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery group for anyone going through alcohol, drug related issues, along with people with family problems, control issues, depression, etc.
Addiction Recovery
SMART Recovery (an international nonprofit administered by volunteers) is holding meets at Northwestern Community Services at 1014 Amherst St., Room 204, on Mondays at noon and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Based on science and education; no spirituality or religion involved. (www.SMARTRecovery.org)
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held daily at several locations throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Woodstock to Berryville. For times, call 800-777-1515 or visit www.shevana.org.
Insight Meditation Group
Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction teacher Shell Fischer leads a free, open Insight Meditation Group every Tuesday from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 6380 Valley Pike (U.S. 11), near Stephens City. For more information, visit www.mindfulvalley.com.
Support with loss from Substance Abuse Disorder
A support group for families who have experienced the loss of a loved one to Substance Abuse Disorder meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 311 S. Loudoun St. There is parking on the street or directly behind the building. Contact Beth Baldwin 757-362-4836, bethbaldwin34@gmail.com or Karla Hink 540-454-6326.
Just for Today
Affected by a loved one’s addiction? Just for Today meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Grace Community Church, 2333 Roosevelt Blvd., Winchester. For more information, email cmrootes@gmail.com.
