COVID-19 cases have been slowly rising since early April, and higher jumps in case counts have been counted during the last week.
The latest variants, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5, are all forms of the omicron variant and started affecting Virginians in mid-March, early May and late May, respectively, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID dashboard at tinyurl.com/new-variants.
Though variant testing is done at the state level, Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, quality and patient safety officer for Valley Heath, which is parent company of Winchester Medical Center, said the BA.5 variant appears to be the one driving recent case counts.
“Overwhelmingly, if you look at that variant data, the surge that we’ve had follows very closely the increase in the omicron variant of the BA.5 in terms of timing,” Restrepo said. “It maps very closely to what we’re seeing.”
After new case counts in the Lord Fairfax Health District reached a low in mid-March, they started to rise again gradually in early April.
On April 2, the district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, reported 17 new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID dashboard at tinyurl.com/case-counts.
In mid-April, there were four days of more than 20 new reported cases. April 28 saw 38 new cases reported and April 30 brought 41 cases.
Since May 3, the health district hasn’t seen a day with fewer than 18 new cases reported, according to the VDH site.
The 93 new cases reported on May 17 held a single-day record until July 19, when 109 cases were added. The district regularly reported case increases in the 60s, 70s and 80s from May 17 to July 8.
Since July 19, there were four spikes of cases higher than 100 for a total of 484 new cases.
“It’s sort of been gradually creeping up,” said Dr. Charles Devine III, acting director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“[The BA.5 variant] appears to be more transmissible than variants than we’ve seen earlier but causing less severe illness,” he said.
In the first week of April, Valley Health’s hospitals were seeing seven to 10 patients over a 24-hour period, Restrepo said.
Last week, they were seeing between 23 and 42 patients each day.
Most hospitalized COVID patients are either unvaccinated or unboosted, a fact that Restrepo said has persisted throughout the pandemic.
About four weeks ago, Valley Health conducted a 100% tracking study of virus patients who were hospitalized, learning that 90% were either unvaccinated or unboosted.
“And that number seems to be the same,” he said on Wednesday. “The rare patient that is boosted is generally baseline sicker.”
They’re either older or have underlying medical conditions that exacerbate their illness, he said.
In general, those hospitalized in Winchester with the current variant don’t require intensive care, Restrepo said.
Only about 10% of those hospitalized with COVID are in the ICU, while the rest are receiving care in other units.
Furthermore, about half of WMC’s recent COVID patients are being diagnosed when they come in for something else and just happen to be symptomatic of COVID.
“They’re still around for longer than you’d think,” Restrepo said.
Treatment also depends on the severity of illness.
Those who self-diagnose at home with a rapid test can care for themselves if their symptoms are mild, but guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they need to stay home for at least five days after symptoms start or they test positive for COVID, and they must wear a mask when in public for another five days.
It’s unlikely these cases will be reported and included among state totals, Devine said.
Over the past 13 weeks, Frederick County has logged 2,218 new cases by report date and seven deaths by date of death. Based on a population of 100,000, that’s a report of 2,434 cases and seven deaths.
Winchester reported 633 cases and no deaths. In a population of 100,000, that’s 2,285 cases.
Clarke reported 375 cases and seven deaths, or 2,565 cases and 47.87 deaths in a population of 100,000.
Shenandoah reported 894 cases and 10 deaths, which is 2,036 cases and 22.78 deaths in a population of 100,000.
Warren reported 938 cases and three deaths, or 2,317 cases and 7.41 deaths in a population of 100,000.
Page reported 366 cases and one death. In a population of 100,000, that’s 1,529 cases and 4.18 deaths.
Despite Clarke’s high reports of recent deaths, the transmission rate of the illness within the county is still considered medium, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list.
On Thursday, Clarke had 11.1 new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and a case rate of 157.33 cases per 100,000 people. There were 5.7% of county residents with the virus using a staffed inpatient bed, the site says.
Warren was also reporting a medium transmission rate on Thursday.
Frederick, Winchester and Shenandoah were reporting high transmission rates and Page a low transmission rate.
The health district has also seen various outbreaks during the rise in cases that have been posted on the VDH website at tinyurl.com/lfhd-outbreaks:
Clarke
The Retreat at Berryville listed an outbreak pending closure that was reported on May 23 and has 27 cases. The assisted-living center also reported an outbreak in late February with 11 cases.
Devine confirmed that Rose Hill Health and Rehab also has an outbreak, though as of Thursday afternoon he had not confirmed the number of cases and whether there were any COVID-related deaths.
In November, the nursing and rehabilitation center had an outbreak with a reported 50 cases.
Previous Health Director Dr. Colin Greene said at the time that most of the patients were vaccinated, which he expected to reduce the number of serious outcomes.
Winchester
Shenandoah University Child Care Center has a closed outbreak with five cases that was reported May 31.
Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center has an outbreak pending closure with 15 cases that was reported May 24. The nursing home had an outbreak with 84 cases reported in January.
Frederick
Inspirit Senior Living reported an outbreak pending closure that was reported May 4 with 28 cases.
English Meadows assisted living center has an outbreak in progress with fewer than five cases that was reported June 29.
Envoy of Winchester has an outbreak in progress with 23 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths reported on June 22.
The VDH reports death counts higher than zero but lower than five with an asterisk to preserve patient privacy.
Page
Skyview Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has an outbreak in progress that was reported May 13 with eight cases.
Warren
Hidden Springs Senior Living has an outbreak pending closure with 18 cases that was reported May 2. The assisted-living facility had a previous outbreak with nine cases that was reported March 16.
Shenandoah Senior Living has an outbreak in progress that was reported May 23, with 15 cases. The assisted living facility also had an outbreak with 13 cases that was reported in November.
Shenandoah
Massanutten Military Academy has an outbreak in progress that was reported July 6 and includes 18 cases. The school had a previous outbreak in January with 21 cases.
Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock has an outbreak pending closure with 30 cases that started May 28.
Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown has an outbreak pending closure with 23 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths that was reported May 23.
Greenfield Assisted Living of Strasburg has an outbreak pending closure with six cases that was reported May 25.
Life Care Center of New Market has an outbreak pending closure with 14 cases that started May 2. The nursing home also had an outbreak that started Dec. 26, reporting 36 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths.
With a fourth vaccine receiving emergency approval, Devine hopes that those who were wary of receiving the mRNA vaccines will be more inclined to receive the Norovax vaccine, which he said uses older technology.
A booster that also protects against omicron variants is expected this fall, but without a release date yet, Devine said that people shouldn’t hold out if they can get a booster now.
“I don’t know that I would wait for something that’s not available yet,” he said. “We expect it to become available and we can’t predict with assurance the date when it will become available.”
For his part, Devine received his second booster about two weeks ago.
Those interested in getting a vaccine or booster should talk with their doctor or call their local health department office.
Read CDC guidelines at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
(1) comment
Does anyone remember when there was a thing called the flu?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.