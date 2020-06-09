WINCHESTER — When it comes to treating symptoms of stroke, the sooner patients get to a hospital the better their chances of recovery.
“Time is brain,” said Dr. Neil Crowe, a neurologist with Winchester Neurological Consultants and medical director of Winchester Medical Center’s stroke program.
“A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (or ruptures),” the American Stroke Association states on its website, stroke.org.
Because a stroke starves the brain for oxygen, every minute lost to treating stroke can result in millions of lost brain cells, Crowe said.
Seeking helpThere are many reasons why people with stroke symptoms might delay seeking medical attention, such as downplaying the severity of their symptoms or not having anyone around to interpret their symptoms and call for help.
It has always been with stroke that a majority of people will delay coming to the hospital, said Debby Massie, a registered nurse and director of Valley Health Neurosciences.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, though, people are also avoiding the emergency room because of fears about the coronavirus.
Crowe said the Emergency Department has seen 39% fewer patients undergoing imaging evaluations for acute stroke this spring than it did in the spring of 2019.
It’s too soon to attribute the lower numbers of stroke patients to people experiencing fewer strokes, said Laurie Schutz, a registered nurse and coordinator of the neuroscience program.
More likely, she said, people are avoiding the emergency room to avoid coming into contact with COVID-19.
“The message got out there loud and clear to the country is to avoid the emergency room at all costs,” she said.
Crowe agreed: “People think the hospital is a cesspool of infection.”
But that’s not the case.
Hospitals have taken precautions to keep COVID-19 patients separated from other patients, he said, adding that the hospital is clean and everyone is wearing a mask.
Warning signsThose who suffer from a stroke can exhibit many symptoms, including acting confused and having difficulty understanding what’s being said to them.
Schutz uses the acronym BE FAST as an easy way to remind people of the main signs and recommendations of stroke.
B for balance issues
E for eyes, or vision problems
F for face asymmetry
A for arm drift
S for any speech disruptions
T for time
The Cincinnati Prehospital Stroke Scale, which uses the letters FAST, is a way of diagnosing stroke before hospital treatment is required and was started in 1997 at the University of Cincinnati, Massie said.
She said 72% of people who have had an acute stroke exhibit one of the three classic signs of a stroke: facial droop, arm drift or trouble with speech.
TreatmentIt’s essential to get stroke patients immediate medical attention, said Crowe.
It’s such a necessity that he said first responders are trained not to treat suspected stroke patients on the scene if doing so would mean delaying getting them to an emergency room.
Hospital treatment begins with a CAT scan to see if the patient is a candidate for medication, Crowe said. Next, doctors would see if a blood vessel clot can be removed or if an IV injection of the recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) clotting drug can help.
“This drug restores blood flow by dissolving the blood clot causing your stroke,” the Mayo Clinic states on its website, mayoclinic.org. “By quickly removing the cause of the stroke, it may help people recover more fully from a stroke.”
The medication has to be used quickly after a stroke — within about three hours, Crowe said — so getting patients to the hospital immediately after experiencing a stroke is urgent.
Patients without immediate hospital access can still get quick treatment from physicians’ offices through video imaging methods that have been around for years.
Hospitals have long been equipped with telemedicine to identify signs of stroke off site and recommend treatment, Crowe said.
Telestroke medicine has been available through Valley Health since 2012, he said, and the hospital has been able to read scans remotely for about 20 years.
“That’s been an evolution,” he said. “The hospital’s been on the cutting age of being wired.”
Besides being useful, life-saving medicine, he said telemedicine is also convenient.
“Patients love it,” he said.
Recalling a recent stroke patient he treated remotely, he said she told him she would use the service even after the pandemic ends.
PreventionUp to 80% of strokes can be prevented through healthy lifestyle changes, according to the American Stroke Association.
Patients can also help avoid a second clot-related stroke with the following:
• Monitoring their blood pressure
• Controlling their cholesterol
• Keeping blood sugar down
• Being active
• Eating healthier
• Having a healthy body weight
• Not smoking
• Decreasing your stress level
• Seeking emotional support when it’s needed
• Having regular medical checkups
• Talking to your doctor about blood thinners like aspirin or other medications
