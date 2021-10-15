WINCHESTER — Marie Imoh, Winchester School Board chairwoman, will be unable to serve on the board for at least eight weeks due to a medical reason.
“While we will respect Mrs. Imoh’s privacy during this difficult time, I know we all look forward to Marie’s safe and healthy return as does she,” Vice Chair Karen M. Anderson Holman said in a written statement read to board members at their Monday work session. Anderson Holman didn't elaborate on the illness, which she described as a "personal health condition."
Anderson Holman will assume Imoh’s duties during her absence. Imoh, a 49-year-old mother of three, was appointed to the now seven-member board in 2014. In January, board members elected her chairwoman for the 2020-21 school year. In November, voters made her the first elected at-large member.
Imoh is a graduate of Charleston State University in West Virginia, where she earned a psychology degree before serving in the U.S. Army for eight years. Since 2009, she has worked for the National Counseling Group, an organization providing local mental health services. She's the group's clinical director.
