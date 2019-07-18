WINCHESTER — With temperatures approaching 100 degrees, the local health department is urging people to safeguard against the heat.
“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” advised Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. Dehydration can sneak up on people and cause extreme fatigue, even requiring hospitalization. “Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink,” he said.
More than 600 people in the U.S. die of heat-related illnesses each year, according to a Wednesday news release from the health department.
The mercury hit 95 degrees in Winchester on Wednesday, and the heat wave is expected to continue through the weekend. It will be hottest on Friday and Saturday, when the forecast calls for the high temperature to be above 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday could hit 99 degrees.
“A day when it’s 98 degrees is a lot more dangerous than a day when it’s 90 degrees” Greene said. He explained that such high temperatures pose a health risk because they are close to the normal body temperature of 98.6 degrees, which makes the body’s normal means of cooling off less effective. This is especially true in places such as Virginia, where high humidity can cause perspiration to evaporate very slowly.
The best way to beat the heat is to stay inside with an air conditioner or fan running. It’s also wise to cancel or limit outdoor activities.
Those who do venture outside should drink water and fluids with electrolytes, Greene said. One quart per hour is recommended. Beverages with caffeine, alcohol, and sugar should be avoided. Staying in the shade as much as possible and wearing a hat and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing is recommended. If possible, cool off by jumping in a swimming pool.
Children, pets and senior citizens are especially susceptible to the heat.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Gieger reminds people to never leave “anything living” in a vehicle on a hot day. The temperature inside a car on 90-degree day can climb to 120 to 150 degrees in minutes, according to National Weather Service information. The results for those left inside can be deadly.
Heat stroke in humans begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees.
A person who is showing signs of dizziness, muscle cramps or excessive sweating needs to get out of the heat, Greene said. If someone stops sweating, has red puffy skin, becomes delirious or has a loss of coherence, that could be heat stroke. Call 911 and get the person to the hospital, Greene said. In the meantime, cool the person down by drenching them with cold water and getting them in shade or air conditioning.
Never try to give an unconscious person fluids to drink, the release said.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recommends bringing dogs inside on hot days, especially if they have no shade or shelter from the sun. It also warns against walking dogs on hot asphalt or other pavement, which can burn their paws and cause infection.
