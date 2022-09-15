Dr. Corey L. Boxwell, the pharmacist/owner of Rotz Pharmacy on Amherst Street in Winchester, gives a reformulated Pfizer COVID booster shot to Winchester resident Don Frye on Thursday. The new booster targets both the original Covid strain and omicron’s BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants. The pharmacy has been receiving between 20 and 30 patients a day for the recent COVID booster and is expecting the flu vaccine to arrive in store on Sept. 26.