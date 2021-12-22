The omicron variant now most likely makes up most of the of new COVID-19 cases in the United States and the northern Shenandoah Valley, according to local health experts.
“According to the CDC, this is an estimate … it’s around 70% of new cases [in the United States],” Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene said on Tuesday about the omicron variant.
That percentage from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers only to new cases, not the current total of active cases, he said.
Though omicron is believed to cause less severe illness than other variants of the novel coronavirus, its level of contagion could pose a greater threat to medical staff at area hospitals, said Dr. Jeffrey Feit, community and population health officer for Valley Health, parent company of six regional hospitals.
Feit said the problem with more people exhibiting milder symptoms as opposed to fewer people exhibiting severe illness is that it puts more patients in the hospital at one time.
“If you have a lot more disease, the hospital will fill up even if the average case is milder,” he said. “The hospital is still getting slammed.”
That hasn’t happened yet, but as the illness spreads through the community, Feit said it offers a real threat to the region’s hospital resources over the holidays and throughout the winter.
As it is, Feit said that Winchester Medical Center has been seeing an increase in hospitalizations from the delta variant over the last several weeks. This means the hospital is poised to run out of beds sooner than it would if it were entering the omicron surge with more available beds.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Valley Health confirmed it has 115 COVID patients across its six hospitals, including 80 at Winchester Medical Center, 11 at Warren Memorial Hospital, eight at Shenandoah Memorial and 10 at Page Memorial.
“What’s concerning about omicron is it spreads so quickly,” Feit said.
The variant was introduced to the United States only about three weeks ago, he said, and already it’s become more prevalent among new coronavirus cases than the delta variant.
What’s more, he said, it’s likely to more greatly affect those who are unvaccinated, as with other COVID variants.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that 59.63% of the Lord Fairfax Health District population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, leaving 40.37% of residents unvaccinated. The Lord Fairfax Health District is made up of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, Clarke and Page.
Frederick County reports 60.2% of its residents with at least one dose of the vaccine, Winchester with 67%, Clarke County with 68.3%, Warren County with 53.9%, Shenandoah County with 58.3% and Page County with 50.1%, according to the VDH’s online COVID dashboard.
On Tuesday, the health district added 125 new cases, eight new hospitalizations and six deaths.
Because omicron is still so new, and testing for variants is done at the state level, local officials don’t have a read on how many new cases are from omicron or other variants like delta.
“The information about omicron is all very early and what we call anecdotal,” said Greene. “It’s not organized and structured well enough for us to draw conclusions.”
But the best guess based on CDC data is that it’s the omicron variant that’s most prevalent. Regardless of which variant is responsible for new cases, Greene said the greater risk is being unvaccinated.
“Best chance [of a good result] is to be vaccinated and boosted,” he said. “There’s good data to back that up.”
Feit agreed, pointing out that he’s been seeing more fatalities among unvaccinated COVID patients.
“They’re in a much worse situation than their vaccinated colleagues,” he said.
Going into Christmas and New Year’s, Greene suggested even those who are vaccinated should practice caution if meeting with unvaccinated family or friends.
“I really wouldn’t do the big New Year’s party this year,” he said. “If that sounds a little Scroogy, it probably is.”“
With flu also being a concern this year, he urged people to get vaccinated, get boosted and avoid large crowds.
Symptoms of the flu and COVID can be similar, he said, including cough, fever and a headache.
“The things that make it more likely to be COVID is something respiratory,” Greene said.
“People can make choices that are sensible,” he said. “If you’re going to be in church, wear a mask in church.”
And to those who are sick, he urged, “Stay home and get better.”
