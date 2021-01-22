Valley Health is asking the community for continued patience as it makes more COVID-19 vaccination appointments available and prepares to launch a centralized phone line in the coming days to help ease the registration process for those without internet access.
Last week, Valley Health in partnership with Shenandoah University and the health department opened a mass vaccination site in the university’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center in Winchester, in addition to three other sites in the region. Appointments must be scheduled online at valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations.
Demand for appointments has been high. If vaccine is available, new appointments are added weekdays at noon. Appointments fill up within minutes.
“Thousands of people are going after hundreds of spots,” said Carol Weare, public relations manager for Valley Health.
About half of Virginia residents are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, including people age 65 and older.
On its Facebook page, health system employees have been addressing comments as people attempt to register at noon each day, just to learn all the spots are gone even before they can finish filling out their online forms.
A shipment of 3,000 vaccines arrived in the Lord Fairfax Health District this week and was distributed for appointments at Valley Health’s four Point of Dispensing (POD) sites through the end of the week. The four PODS include the university site, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray and Warren County Health & Human Services Gymnasium in Front Royal.
The health district also received a shipment of vaccines this week and plans to vaccinate Virginians 65 and older at a free community POD from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Page County High School, 184 Panther Drive, Shenandoah.
“Those vaccinated at this event will be given directions on receiving their second vaccine as well,” a Wednesday health district news release states. “To avoid overcrowding, LFHD requests that people stagger their arrival times based on the first letter of their last names: A to D should arrive at 9 a.m.; E to H at 10; I to P at 11; and Q to Z at noon. Upon arrival, each person will be given a numbered registration sheet, and asked to remain warm in their car until their number is called.”
