WINCHESTER — As of Friday evening, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting 30 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Virginia, including one in Harrisonburg. So far, there have been 10 hospitalizations in Virginia and no confirmed deaths.
Addressing concerns that residents might have in keeping themselves and loved ones safe, the state has been posting guidelines and other information at its website, vdh.virginia.gov.
State and health officials encourage anyone showing symptoms of illness to keep away from others when possible and either stay home or seek medical attention.
When interacting with other people or animals, the site recommends washing hands thoroughly before and after contact to lessen the risk of spreading and contracting the illness.
In a Friday news release, officials at Valley Health encouraged residents with symptoms of the respiratory disease to call Virginia’s Health Department line at 1-877-ASK-VDH3.
“If you have traveled outside the U.S. and are experiencing symptoms including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, or think you have been exposed to Coronavirus, please do not go directly to your doctor, urgent care center or hospital emergency room,” the release states.
“If you meet the criteria for testing, they will direct you to a site of care to be seen by a physician and, if indicated, have appropriate testing,” the release notes. “If you are severely ill and must call 911, share your concerns with the 911 dispatcher, EMS and Emergency Department staff before making contact with personnel.”
Valley Health is limiting visitation at its hospitals around the region, adding screening questions to its protocols to protect staff and other patients, and taking precautions to safeguard vulnerable residents at its long-term care facilities.
Visitors to area hospitals must be 18 or older, healthy, and wear a visitor badge. For details, including exceptions for mother/baby and end-of-life care, visit valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus.
“We understand that staying in touch with loved ones is vitally important to long-term care residents and hospitalized patients, but we need to do all we can to keep COVID-19 away from our residents, patients, staff and their families,” the release states. “We encourage family and friends to remain in touch with their loved ones through other means of communication, including telephone, mail, email, text, Skype and FaceTime conversations.”
So far, the Northern Shenandoah Valley has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, said Dr. Colin Greene, health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Warren and Shenandoah.
“It’s only a matter of time, it’ll turn up,” he said.
However, he stressed that President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on Friday would open doors to greater access to treatment around the area.
“Having more test kits available will help,” he said.
Currently, health professionals can access test kits through the state lab in Richmond and companies LabCorp and Quest, and he said doctors’ offices should be able to get them.
Other options that should be available in the coming days, he said, is Valley Health’s on-site safe testing site in the shopping center at Rutherford Crossing, north of Winchester, and similar sites planned for Shenandoah County and elsewhere in the region.
Green said the president’s declaration will also allow for testing kits to be offered at pharmacies at Walgreens and Target.
“Getting widespread testing available is crucial for us,” he said.
Around the region, towns, schools and organizations have been canceling events and classes to limit the potential for the spread of illness.
In the event of extended school closures, the Department of Social Services is working with local partners, such as food pantries, to ensure no one goes hungry.
Greene said health officials hope that decreasing human interaction and increasing testing will greatly halt the spread of illness, as evidenced in countries like South Korea, where he said cases of COVID-19 have leveled off.
“We’re gonna get through this,” he said.
