The SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident in northwest Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday.
“The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19,” a Health Department news release states.
“A preliminary report from experts in the United Kingdom indicates that this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding,” it states, adding that the northwest Virginia resident recently returned home after international travel.
Though the Lord Fairfax Health District is part of the Health Department’s northwest region, the case may not be local, said Dr. Colin Greene, health district director.
The northwest region comprises Lord Fairfax, Central Shenandoah and Thomas Jefferson health districts as well as part of the Rappahannock-Rapidan district and stretches from the top of Virginia to Fredericksburg and Lexington.
“[The variant] may not be here at all,” Greene said.
Still, he said the United Kingdom variant and others, such as the South African variant reportedly identified as close as South Carolina and Maryland, are coming, he said.
He advised residents to prevent these viruses in the same way they prevent against COVID-19, by wearing a mask and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others while in public or when visiting people who don’t live in their household.
Keep washing hands regularly and sanitizing items that come in contact with others. Stay home if you’re sick, and get the vaccine when you are eligible and have the opportunity.
“Right now it doesn’t change a whole lot,” Greene said. “Even without the new variant, they should still [do] that.”
Greene referenced the area's continued increase in daily cases, even though recent days have brought fewer new cases.
Monday brought 69 new cases to the district and Tuesday brought 82.
On Wednesday, the district reported 162 new cases, along with four hospitalizations and one death.
Nearly a year after COVID-19 arrived in the area, residents hearing about the variant making its way to the region might feel an ominous sense of deja-vu, but Greene said we’ve come a long way since February and March of 2020.
Primarily, he said, “We have a vaccine that’s effective against it."
The COVID-19 vaccine is believed to be as effective against the United Kingdom variant, he said, and at least largely effective against other strains that are being discovered.
“I’m not afraid of this British thing,” said Greene, who, as a health care worker, has received the vaccine.
This week, as the area continues to wait on more shipments of first-dose vaccines from federal and state health officials, Valley Health was focusing on its second-dose clinics, and Greene said he was scouting area locations so the Lord Fairfax district could do the same.
“It’s challenging because what will be easy in May, just put up a tent in a field … you can’t do that in February,” he said.
Upcoming second-dose clinics posted at the health district's website, vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/covid-19-vaccine-clinics, will take place at Clarke County High School, the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds and Page County High School, but Greene is looking for others, too.
Until this week, Valley Health has been setting up first-dose appointments for people who fall in phase 1a of Virginia's vaccine rollout and some who fall in phase 1b, including people 65 and older and people in high-risk jobs like law enforcement, corrections, K-12 staff and other child care workers.
The health district’s walk-in clinics have focused on people 65 and older, as well as their live-in partners, though the health district has also offered closed clinics for school staff who still needed the vaccine. Pharmacists, likewise, have been immunizing people at area long-term care facilities and nursing homes included in the 1a rollout, because of their high-risk health status and congregate living situations.
To those who haven’t been successful in getting an appointment or aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, Greene asked for patience.
“People should continue to get the vaccine when they can,” Greene said.
A Wednesday notice at Valley Health's website says the health system is still waiting on first-dose vaccines before arranging more appointments.
As of Wednesday, an additional 15,541 people statewide received the vaccine, bringing the total to 758,274 people (or 8.9% of the population).
The VDH reported 136,731 people fully vaccinated, an increase of 5,996.
The Lord Fairfax district added 253 doses since Tuesday and fully vaccinated 209 people, bringing its totals to 33,792 total doses administered and 4,224 people fully vaccinated.
Locally, Frederick reported 7,716 doses administered (up 25), along with 1,076 people fully vaccinated (up 15).
Winchester reported 9,210 doses (up 22) and 1,312 fully vaccinated (up seven).
Clarke reported 2,400 doses (up four) and 226 fully vaccinated (up three).
Warren reported 4,552 doses (up 51) and 505 fully vaccinated (up 47).
Shenandoah reported 6,682 doses (up 142) and 849 fully vaccinated (up 135).
Page reported 3,232 doses (up nine) and 256 fully vaccinated (up two).
