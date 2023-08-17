BERRYVILLE — As Carson Chinn discussed the process that helped him lose about 40 pounds at one point during the offseason after practice on July 28, Clarke County assistant coach Jesse Hudson walked by and commented, “He lost too much weight in my opinion.”
The Eagles junior linebacker and tight end — who is currently listed at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds — said that’s not the first time he’s heard that from the coaching staff. But he did it so he could move like he did as a freshman, and have the stamina to finish the season playing both offense and defense, which he couldn’t do as a sophomore.
In a phone interview on Sunday, Clarke County head coach Casey Childs certainly likes what he’s seeing from his two-time First Team All-Bull Run District and Second Team All-Region 2B middle linebacker.
“He had a tremendous scrimmage [against Jefferson, W.Va.],” Childs said. “My goodness, he was all over the place. When you watch him move now, it’s back to more like he was as a freshman.”
Chinn’s nose for opposing ballcarriers is why he’s been able to record 237 tackles since being inserted into the starting lineup immediately as a freshman. Last year his 128 tackles (46 solo) ranked second in the area, even though he never felt 100 percent after suffering an injury in the third game of the year against Central.
Chinn’s been making an impression since he was an eighth-grader on Clarke County’s JV team.
“I knew he was going to be pretty good,” Childs said. “He was sideline to sideline, making plays. And his intelligence at that level, too, any kind of automatic check going on, even at that level, he was able to get the kids in the right spots so they were lined up correctly. He was a tremendous player.”
Chinn started playing football when he was in third grade, and he wanted to play even earlier. He loved watching and learning from college players on Saturdays and NFL players on Sundays, and he’s also been inspired by his relatives.
Two of Chinn’s cousins are Sam Marshall, a graduate of Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg who played on the defensive and offensive lines and on special teams for Duke University from 2011-14, and former Handley star Stephen Daley, a defensive lineman who will be a sophomore at Kent State University this year.
“Going to Durham and watching those games was such a cool thing, and that started off the whole love for college football,” Chinn said. “Stephen was in the Clarke County Little League, so I watched him play with the Steelers. Just learning from all those guys that were older than me, I’m using their knowledge now. I’ve always been around football, and that’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life.”
And Chinn also loved going to Feltner Stadium to watch the Eagles on Friday nights. Chinn’s third-grade year featured Clarke County’s run to the Class 2 state championship game.
“That was a huge hit,” said Chinn of the 2015 Eagles.
When Chinn became part of the high school program in eighth grade, making the huge hits and play calls at middle linebacker was exactly where he wanted to be.
“I feel natural there,” Chinn said. “I move around freely.
“[Playing JV in eighth grade], it was such a great thing. Many schools have middle school football teams, but they don’t get that high school aspect. It was such a great headstart for me, playing teams like Strasburg and giving me a good feel of high school football.”
Chinn thrived so much that the following year, he was bestowed an honor that is extremely difficult to achieve at Clarke County, which has 16 racked up straight winning seasons. In the fall 2021 season, Chinn became just the third freshmen to start for the Eagles in their 16-year run of excellence that features 12 playoff wins. The others are Clarke County Hall of Famer Grant Shaw — a 2011 graduate and current Eagles assistant coach — and future Clarke Hall of Famer Bryan Wallace (class of 2018), who played for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
“We really had a hole at the middle linebacker spot,” Childs said. “We went through the first part of camp, and a lot of guys were getting reps. We only had one scrimmage that year and we watched him play against Jefferson and the 3A talent that they’ve got, and he didn’t back down. He was making plays and moving seniors to get them in the right spots. It was a no-brainer [to start him], and he’s been tremendous for us.”
Chinn came in with the mindset that he could step in right away.
“I knew what I could do,” Chinn said. “I knew my ability. I feel like I have a great knowledge compared to many linebackers, knowing where everybody’s supposed to be. Coach Childs has given me the perfect path to take that position and run with it.”
Chinn recorded 109 tackles as a 170-pound freshman to lead an Eagles team that went 10-2 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the Bull Run District. Childs couldn’t have asked for more from him.
“I always told him not to not try to do too much, stay within yourself, because there will be highs and lows,” Childs said. “He’s easy to coach. You give him a key, you give him a read, and he’s going to do it. When he makes a mistake, he quickly knows the mistake that he made.”
Chinn bulked up and came into his sophomore year weighing 205 pounds. The season began well enough for Chinn. Through two games, the Eagles were 2-0 and he had 24 tackles (eight solo). But on Sept. 16 against Central, Chinn suffered a deep bone bruise in his right shin. Two weeks later he ditched the pad he was using to protect it and got hit in the same spot against Lightridge, which forced him to come out of the game late in the third quarter.
Chinn was back on the field the next week and stayed there, but he never felt quite right. Chinn said he wasn’t able to start sprinting normally until four weeks after the season ended.
“If you look back at the films, I’m limping around,” Chinn said. “I’m thankful I was able to play and not miss any games.”
“It’s a shame he got a little dinged up last year,” Childs said. “To his credit, he fought through it the whole year.”
Though Chinn played at a high level on defense the rest of the year and wound up averaging more than 10 tackles per game, he stopped playing tight end after the Lightridge contest. The injury played a part in that decision, but Chinn also felt his weight was holding him back.
“I couldn’t last in games, really,” Chinn said. “I was winded. The coaches tried to make me play two ways on offense, but it was very, very tough for me. I was trying to catch wind after every single play.”
Chinn said he was at his heaviest in February, and that’s when he began the process of losing weight by focusing on ingesting protein and reducing carbohydrates. Chinn ate burgers wrapped in lettuce and plenty of vegetables, fruit and eggs.
“I also did a lot more cardio in the weightroom, not just lifting weights,” Chinn said. “I was jumping rope. [Late assistant] coach [Brent] Emmart was always in there. He changed my life physically. [Assistant] coach [Matt] Ernst was a good mentor for me eating-wise. I had protein shakes. I started taking creatine.”
Three months later, Chinn was at 170 pounds. Since then, he’s added close to 10 pounds.
Taking up track as a sprinter also helped Chinn recover his quickness and lose some of his weight.
“I’m happy to be back in my athletic ways again, and I’m praying to be staying healthy, not just myself, but this entire team,” Chinn said. “We need everybody healthy that we can have. This year, I’m more athletic and I’m more in shape, so I’m going to be able to play two ways on offense and be the tight end.”
And even though he’s lost weight, Chinn is plenty strong. He’s one of the members of the Eagles’ “Iron Eagle” club, which means lifting at least 1,200 pounds combined in the bench, deadlift, squat and hang clean.
“We’re going to need him [on offense and defense],” Childs said. “When you play here at Clarke, it’s a standard thing. A lot of guys play both ways. He’s one of those key guys we’re going to have to have on the field to be successful.”
Chinn said Childs has been an excellent mentor for him, and he’s learned a lot from him. Chinn also has taken it upon himself to learn from some other voices as well by going out to college camps the previous two summers. This year, Chinn went to camps at Shenandoah University, James Madison University, the College of William & Mary and Shepherd University.
“Going into defensive individual [sessions] in those camps, those defensive coordinators and linebackers coaches have given me great tips on how to be able go move off the ball, stay on the line, and get downhill to be able to make a play,” Chinn said. “I’m praying that that’s going to help me this year, and I feel like it is going to.”
Chinn said he’s using everything he’s learned to help the Eagles’ younger players. Chinn’s concern for his teammates is not only evident on the field, but also in the manner in which he talks about them.
“I’m showing them what I can do, and hopefully, they can build off of that an build their own game,” Chinn said.
Clarke County hadn’t named its captains yet as of presstime on Thursday. Chinn said that’s an honor that’s usually bestowed on seniors. Even if he isn’t designated as a captain this year, he’ll essentially be viewed as one.
“He’s been a leader since freshman year at middle linebacker,” said senior defensive tackle Matthew Tapscott, who admired Chinn’s ability to suit up and perform every week with his injury last year. “He knows where everybody needs to be. He’s just all around a ballplayer. That’s someone that we need as a middle linebacker and someone we need as a captain if we have him there. And he’s grown into an even better player than he was last year, so I’m excited to see him play.”
Childs feels fortunate to have Chinn on the team not just because of his skills, but also his character.
“He’s a great kid,” Childs said. “He just carries himself the way a young man should carry himself, and I think that’s the best complement I can give him. He’s a kid you want to have around. He’s a kid you want to be around.”
