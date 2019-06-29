WINCHESTER — Eating wisely doesn’t have to be salad after salad. Instead, fill that salad bowl with a healthy take on a fast-food favorite: egg rolls.
Chef Barbara Hineline, owner of Fresco Kitchen on the Loudoun Street Mall, shares one of her favorite bowl recipes.
“This bowl is an excellent choice for vegans and vegetarians. It is gluten free, if you omit wontons. The bok choy adds an excellent combination of fiber, beta-carotene, folate, calcium, vitamin B6, and it’s low carb,” she said.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 pound ground pork
1 tablespoon tamari or coco aminos
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 teaspoon pepper
6 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 small head)
2 cups shredded bok choy
2 large carrots, shredded (about 2 cups)
3 green onions, thinly sliced
Additional tamari or coco aminos, optional
Wonton Skins cut into triangles
In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; cook and crumble pork until browned, 4-6 minutes. Stir in tamari, garlic and seasonings. Add cabbage, bok choy and carrots. Cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, 4-6 minutes longer.
Sprinkle with green onions. If desired, serve with additional tamari or coco aminos.
In a small pan, with ½ inch of oil, fry wontons until just golden brown serve on top.
