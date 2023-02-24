WINCHESTER — Not everyone is born with a maternal or paternal instinct. Some parents simply aren't mentally equipped to raise a child, perhaps because they are victims of abuse, struggling with addiction, the products of troubled families or too young to properly care for a baby.
Twenty-five years ago, three Winchester women recognized that poor parenting is a generational issue because children who lack proper parenting often grow up to become bad parents themselves. Rather than sitting back and ignoring the problem, these women created Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV).
The nonprofit's mission is to teach new parents how to properly raise a child. It offers positive encouragement to clients and never judges parents for their personal circumstances.
As Healthy Families NSV enters into a yearlong celebration of its silver anniversary, two of its three founders, Marjorie Lewis and Delores Gordon (founder Anne O'Donnell died on Aug. 14, 2021), sat down this week with the nonprofit's executive director, Sara Schoonover-Martin, to talk about a quarter century of building better families.
Subversives
Odd as it sounds, Healthy Families NSV can trace its roots to an organization that advocated for rape victims.
Marjorie said she and Anne were working with a local group called Rape Victim Companions, helping sexual assault victims while they were being examined and treated at Winchester Medical Center. One day, someone asked if they could also be companions to children who had been sexually assaulted.
"We said no because we had no training with children," Marjorie said during a conversation in the Healthy Families NSV offices at 301 N. Cameron St., in the Our Health complex. "But we discovered this program in Columbus, Ohio, called the Child Assault Prevention Project. I went up there and got the training, and I had another training in conflict resolution, so I married those two trainings together and, with Anne, called together a group of women and men and began a pilot [CAPP] project at Quarles Elementary School in 1985."
Within a few years, the local CAPP program established partnerships with 19 schools, including all of those within Winchester, Powhatan School in Boyce and others.
Marjorie started receiving invitations to serve on state boards. Two of the groups she became involved with — one that supported parents, another that sought to eliminate child abuse — decided to merge.
"I was on that board for 10 years and at the very end of my tenure there, they took on this program called Healthy Families," Marjorie said. "It was a national program but they were going to become the Virginia chapter."
Marjorie said she liked the Healthy Families initiative so much, "I decided to stay on the board until I could bring this program to our community. That's when Delores and Anne and I became subversives."
In December 1996, another local nonprofit, Kids Are Our Concern, held a daylong workshop in Winchester for hundreds of people. The three women attended and, when participants broke up into small groups for a professional development exercise, they joined them and initiated conversations.
"In every single case, the conversations in the breakout groups turned into, 'We need to teach parents how to be parents. They don't know how to parent their children,'" Delores said. "The three of us said, 'There's a program I've learned about called Healthy Families.'
"From there, we had a couple of gatherings specifically about Healthy Families to introduce it to the community," Delores said.
"The hospital became engaged," Marjorie said, referring to Valley Health's Winchester Medical Center on Amherst Street. "They brought us together, provided us with space and helped initiate the program."
A task force of 40 people then met for 18 months to flesh out a Healthy Families program for the Winchester area. The task force evolved into a steering committee, and the steering committee evolved into a board of directors. The board used donations and grants to hire a small staff and, in October 1998, Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley's first clients walked into an office at Winchester Medical Center that was provided at no charge by Valley Health.
"The way it came together was marvelous," Marjorie said.
The right combination
Even though Healthy Families NSV spent 18 months defining its purpose, the board members had no hands-on experience with visiting new parents in their homes to offer child-raising tips. Fortunately, they found Jill Williams and brought her on as their first staff member.
"She had done home visiting before," Delores said about Jill, who is now a program supervisor with Healthy Families NSV. "She was realistic about what she would encounter."
The board also sought out an executive director. After a few candidates were interviewed without success, Delores said they started getting nervous.
"And then Mike Foster appeared," she said.
Mike had been part of the group that developed and launched Healthy Families NSV, but he already had a job at a residential drug rehab facility for young people called Shalom et Benedictus in Stephenson. In late 1998, though, Shalom was on the verge of closing.
Before Shalom shut down, Mike made his bid to lead Healthy Families NSV.
"He was hired on an interim basis and then stuck it out," Delores said. "It was the right combination at the right time."
Mike, Jill and a third staff member, Stacey Davis, worked out of a small office at Winchester Medical Center for a few years before Valley Health, which continues to serve as fiscal agent for Healthy Families NSV, moved them to larger accommodations on Front Royal Pike.
In late 2003, with financial assistance from Valley Health, Healthy Families NSV moved into the newly opened Our Health complex on North Cameron Street. Marjorie was already familiar with the Our Health compendium of community nonprofits because she had spearheaded a capital campaign to fund the complex's construction.
Mike left Healthy Families NSV in 2004 and was replaced by staff member Lee Henderson, who served for four years. In 2008, Healthy Families NSV hired its third executive director, Sara Schoonover-Martin, who still leads the organization and manages an annual budget that has grown to $950,000.
"I'm so proud of the work we do," Sara said.
"And we are extraordinarily proud of her," Marjorie said. "When Sara came on, she really expanded our opportunities to pursue grants — she's phenomenal with that. And we would not have the size of program that we have without Sara's diligence and thoughtfulness and creativity."
Sara said Healthy Families NSV now serves an average of 200 families per year and has grown its staff to 14 employees.
Breaking the cycle
One thing that has not changed in 25 years is Healthy Families NSV's mission to give new, inexperienced parents the tools and knowledge they need to keep their babies safe and healthy from birth until they start school.
"There are multiple stressors that make them overburdened, so they need additional support and education to be the best parents they can be," Sara said.
It starts with the nonprofit sending staff members to Winchester Medical Center to meet and screen new parents.
"We screen 100% of the moms after they deliver their babies," Sara said, noting that in 2022 alone, Healthy Families NSV screened 1,603 new parents.
Some of the questions the may be asked, she said, include: "Did you grow up in a home that had an alcoholic father? Did your mother use substances? Were you abused and neglected in your home? Did you have enough to eat and a place to sleep?"
If they go through the screening and score a certain amount, they are offered a more in-depth assessment.
"After the assessment," Delores said, "a [Healthy Families NSV] family worker who is also a part-time nurse in the mother-baby unit talks to the parents and says, 'Let me tell you about this program and how it could help you.'"
New parents that accept the organization's help are given a care package with baby essentials including diapers and wipes. Then, once the parents return home, another family worker drops by to offer a crash course in Parenting 101.
"They'll go over the basics of baby care and explain what certain cries mean, how to hold the baby, how to bathe the baby," Delores said. "If you don't have good role models [while growing up], how do you know how to do these things?"
While every situation is unique, Marjorie said the organization's goal is always the same: "Get this child ready to go to school. And not just go to school, but to succeed in school.
"Statistics show that if a child going into kindergarten was never read to and never had the opportunity to use paper, pencils, crayons, they're behind before they start," she said. "And by the time they're legal age to leave school, they will leave because they are failing. That person is not going to become a successful member of the community or a family."
If the parents are willing, Healthy Families NSV will continue to support them until their child is ready to enter kindergarten, at which time kids participate in a graduation ceremony. Sara said 17 children are expected to graduate from the program in June.
"Among our families who were shown to be at risk, the ones that go through our program have a much, much, much lower rate of child abuse," Delores said. "Their [children's] shots are up to date and they're connected to the agencies they need to be connected to for whatever lacks they might have."
Last year, Healthy Families NSV performed 1,149 home visits, delivered more than 100 baby care packages and 50 portable cribs, provided support services to 122 families with a total of 235 children and supplied an indeterminate number of household essentials like toilet paper and paper towels to families in need.
Success
Marjorie, Delores, Sara and everyone else involved with Healthy Families NSV said they do what they do because they want to be part of a community where everybody succeeds, regardless of their circumstances.
But the two surviving founders of Healthy Families NSV refuse to take credit for the organization's success.
"Founders and boards and executive directors are all essential, but without the unique emotional intelligence possessed by the staff, Healthy Families would not be the program it is today," Delores said. "They make the first important connection with the family, who is often stressed, and build the trust necessary to help them navigate the coming years."
"We're so thankful, not only to the people who created the [Healthy Families NSV] model 25 years ago, but also to all of our donors over the years," Sara said. "We're looking forward to the next 25."
To learn more about Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley and the free services it offers to at-risk parents, visit healthyfamiliesnsv.org.
