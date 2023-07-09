BERRYVILLE — It will be several months, at least, before Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) finds out whether it will be able to move its regional headquarters to Clarke County.
Friday morning, the Clarke County Planning Commission voted unanimously to continue a public hearing on a related rezoning request at its next meeting on Sept. 1. The continuation will give REC and its attorneys time to consider modifying some proffers to address concerns raised by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and county officials.
REC aims to move its Blue Ridge Office, one of four regional headquarters it operates, from Front Royal to a 65-acre site on the south side of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) between the Featherbed Road (Route 644) and Highland Corners Road (Route 669) intersections at Double Tollgate. The site, currently owned by the Virginia Port Authority, used to be part of the grounds of a former state prison known as Camp 7.
The move would enable REC to better serve its customers in Clarke, Warren and Frederick counties because the site is near the boundary lines of all three, according to cooperative officials.
At the new headquarters, REC would have an auditorium for employee gatherings; indoor and outdoor equipment storage areas; fuel storage tanks; a fueling station; a maintenance shop, a vehicle wash bay and a 60-foot-tall monopole hoisting equipment used to communicate with other facilities via microwave.
A kiosk where customers can pay their monthly power bills would be provided in a vestibule.
Basically, "you'd go in and insert your money," said REC Key Accounts Executive Josh Johnson, adding "there would be no customer interaction" with employees.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors eventually will decide — based on a recommendation that the Planning Commission will make — whether to rezone the Double Tollgate property from Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation (AOC) to Highway Commercial (CH) and Highway Access Corridor Overlay District (HAC). AOC doesn't accommodate "public utility facilities" like CH does.
The HAC overlay enables higher quality architectural standards to be required for structures built near county entrances along highways, said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
Planning department staff determined, Stidham said, the REC facility wouldn't impose on neighboring properties, such as by creating excessive noise or odors.
REC has agreed to comply with county requirements for landscaping buffers, he said. Evergreen trees likely would be installed at the site, especially around outdoor equipment maintenance areas, he added.
A document shows, however, that VDOT and county officials aren't yet satisfied with highway improvements and environment protection measures that REC would address through proffers.
Stidham said REC needs some time to respond to their concerns. John Foote, a Prince William County lawyer representing the cooperative, agreed.
No opposition to the headquarters' development plans was voiced during Friday's hearing, during which two people spoke.
Henry Schmick, who lives in White Post about two miles away from Double Tollgate, simply asked county officials to ensure the facility is visually appealing and fuel tanks don't leak.
Berryville resident George Archibald said the county and REC seem to be cooperating to try to protect "Clarke County's country atmosphere" from any harm that the facility could cause.
"We're so lucky to have everyone working together on a project like this," Archibald said.
