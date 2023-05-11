WINCHESTER — More details have emerged in a case involving a former Frederick County Middle School physical education teacher who allegedly propositioned one of her students.
Emily Shay Walker, 24, of the 900 block of Filbert Street, Stephens City, appeared Thursday afternoon in Frederick County Circuit Court to appeal a lower court's refusal to set bond in her case so she could potentially remain free while awaiting trial on a felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial role.
Prior to Thursday, the only information publicly disclosed about Walker's case was that the 2017 graduate of Sherando High School allegedly had repeated inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student via a series of text messages.
On Thursday, Assistant Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Marie Acosta said those messages actually "numbered in the thousands" and were exchanged beginning when the boy was 12 and continued after his 13th birthday.
At first, Acosta said, there was nothing sexual in the comments between Walker and her student. As soon as the boy turned 13, though, the tone changed.
Acosta said Walker and the alleged victim were both playing an online multiplayer game in their own homes while exchanging messages about what the other would receive for winning. The boy allegedly said he wanted to embrace and kiss Walker, and she reportedly replied: "If you win, I'll touch you wherever."
Acosta said Walker and the 13-year-old eventually kissed, but there is no indication their physical relationship went any further.
The kissing, according to a criminal complaint filed on March 24 by Frederick County Dep. J.A. Tanner, allegedly occurred "during the school day in the previous month," which would be February.
Sometime during the first two weeks of March, Acosta said, the boy's mother became suspicious of the text exchanges between her son and Walker, who was his basketball coach. Walker allegedly urged the boy to delete the messages but they were still on his device when the mother took the phone and unlocked it.
After reading the messages, the mom notified Frederick County Middle School, which in turn contacted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on March 13.
Tanner wrote in his criminal complaint that Walker, who the boy identified on his phone as Princess, "admitted to texting the student on several occasions."
After extracting the phone data and viewing the messages, Tanner wrote: "These messages confirmed a relationship between the student and the accused. Several messages relating to the proposal of potential future intercourse and the touching of Ms. Walker's body parts (female breast, female buttocks) were present on the phone as well as Ms. Walker proposing she touch [the] student's body parts."
Additional case documents have not been publicly released, but Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden reviewed some additional messages in private during Thursday's hearing. He said his interpretation of what he read indicated that Walker and the boy were considering making pornographic videos of themselves to share with each other. Acosta said she interpreted the messages the same way.
"Most adults would know not to engage in a relationship with a 13-year-old child," Acosta said, adding that Walker's alleged propositioning of the boy "flouts basic morality."
Walker's attorney, Beau Bassler, said it would not pose a danger to the community if his client was released pending trial, and she would not be a flight risk because the fact she surrendered to authorities in March indicates she's willing to face the charge made against her.
"She ran towards it, not away from it," Bassler said, noting Walker would stay with her parents if released from custody.
Acosta disagreed, saying the alleged month-long interactions between Walker and her student were "dangerous."
Iden sided with Acosta, saying Walker could pose a danger to the community if she were released from jail pending trial. The judge denied bond, affirming a decision made last month by Winchester-Frederick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Kimberly Athey to keep Walker behind bars pending trial.
Walker, who looked downward during most of Thursday's hearing and appeared to be fighting off tears as she was led back to a holding cell, had been in custody at the Fauquier County Detention Center in Warrenton prior to Thursday's hearing. After the court proceeding, she was taken to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester to await her next hearing.
