BERRYVILLE — A local developer is seeking changes to town rules pertaining to rear yard setbacks for certain residential properties.
Alton Echols has requested that the rules amended to reduce the setback requirement for single-family, detached homes in the Older Person Residential (OPR) zoning district from 40 feet to 30 feet.
Berryville Town Council on Tuesday scheduled a public hearing on the proposed zoning ordinance amendment during its next regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 11.
Nobody voiced objections to Echols’ request during a Berryville Planning Commission hearing on March 23. The commission then voted to recommend that the council approve the amendment.
Parcels in the OPR district are in Berryville’s northwest quadrant.
Only five existing parcels would be affected by the amendment, said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
The minimum lot size for single-family, detached homes on parcels zoned OPR is 7,500 square feet. Town staff members believe a 30-foot rear yard setback is appropriate for lots of that size, according to a report in the council’s agenda packet. It points out that the DR-4 Detached Residential District includes similar minimum lot sizes — 10,000 square feet for conventional lots and 7,500 square feet for cluster development lots — with 30-foot and 25-foot rear yard setbacks, respectively.
Echols didn’t attend Tuesday’s council meeting.
In other matters, the council:
Learned that water system improvements in the Rockcroft subdivision are nearing completion.
New water lines have been installed and new meter boxes have been set, according to Public Works Director Rick Boor.
The town experienced no water line breaks during the past month, Boor wrote in a report to the council.
Reappointed Howard Morrison and William Bigelow to the Berryville Tree Board. Their new four-year terms will end in March 2025.
Reappointed Berryville Architectural Review Board member Mary Serock to a four-year term ending in June 2025.
