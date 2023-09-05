BERRYVILLE — A 50-megawatt solar power plant is proposed for a 400-acre site just west of Berryville, near D.G. Cooley Elementary School and Chet Hobert Park.
Fifty megawatts equals 50 million watts. That’s enough electricity to meet the needs of approximately 60,000 homes, according to information online.
Horus Virginia I LLC is asking Clarke County officials to approve a special-use permit and site development plan necessary for the project to move forward at Bellringer Farm.
The property, zoned Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation (AOC), borders the west side of Westwood Road (Route 636). It’s near an electrical substation, as required under the county zoning ordinance.
“It’s a truly unique site,” said Ty Lawson, an attorney representing developers. “It lays flat, but it’s below the view shed all around.”
Nevertheless, a report prepared by geotechnical consulting firm ECS Mid‐Atlantic LLC in 2021 describes the site as being “a karst risk for development.” Karst refers to landscape underlain by limestone eroded by dissolution.
“Shallow rock conditions, high plasticity soils, pinnacled top of rock and sinkholes are anticipated to impact site development,” ECS’ report states.
The Clarke County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request at 9 a.m. Oct. 6. The commission will then make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold its own hearing — probably in November — before deciding whether to approve the project.
Horus, which gave a Jupiter, Florida, address on its Clarke County land development application, already is constructing a similar facility in nearby Jefferson County, West Virginia.
Solar power plants, also commonly known as “solar farms,” were added to the zoning ordinance as an allowable use of land in 2010. They’re typically large-scale operations containing equipment that turns light and heat from the sun into electricity, which can be supplied to homes and businesses.
Earlier this year, the supervisors approved a site plan amendment for Hecate Energy to proceed with a similar project, the second phase of a 20-megawatt plant on 235 acres off Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) near White Post and Double Tollgate.
Then in July, the board ordered county planning officials to come up with changes to the zoning ordinance that will prohibit any more solar power plants from being established. Supervisors said the plants take away land needed for farms and open space.
Officials say developers and property owners, seeking to take advantage of incentives that developers offer, are pressuring the county to relax its rules so the plants can be developed in more places.
As for the Horus project, “we don’t have a lot of information” yet on exactly what will be done at the site, county Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator Jeremy Camp recently told the commission.
Documents show, however, two entrances to the plant would be established. One would be along Bellringer Lane, a private driveway connecting to Westwood. The other, which the Virginia Department of Transportation already has approved, would be along Triple J Road (Route 632).
Camp said the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office prefers for construction traffic to be allowed only on Westwood, a lesser-traveled road than Triple J.
“We don’t see the Triple J entrance being used after construction,” Lawson said.
Concerns about Hecate (pronounced HECK-a-tee) have “been a whole lot of nothing,” added Lawson, who lives near that project. “There’s not a lot of traffic” from it, he said, just a person who regularly checks on the equipment.
Commission Chairman George Ohrstrom II said he doesn’t want Bellringer Lane and Triple J to end up becoming a cut-through for general traffic.
For more than a year, Camp said, project developers have been working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to address stormwater management needs. The proposed site development plan indicates tseveral stormwater collection basins will be installed on the property.
The plan also depicts fencing around the facility, internal access driveways, improvements to the Bellringer Lane entrance on Westwood Road and the installation of landscaping to shield equipment from public view as much as possible.
Lawson said the entire site will be surrounded by a fence with gates.
“As the pine trees grow,” he said, referencing the type to be installed, “I think you’ll see less and less” of the equipment.
Yet “more trees to improve the landscape buffer” than what’s shown on the plan may be needed, Camp said.
And, “details about the solar panels have been requested ... to show the particular types (to be installed) are safe,” he said.
County planning department employees are worried about soil erosion during construction, documents reveal.
While visiting the West Virginia site, they noticed “vast acreage of bare soil excavated,” a report prepared for the planning commission reads.
“The bare earth will remove existing topsoil that would reduce the viability of using it (the Bellringer site) for farming in the future (if and) after the site is decommissioned,” it continues.
Noise during construction, including blasting, could have negative effects on nearby residents and their homes, officials noted.
“We’re recommending there not be blasting on the property,” Camp said of county planning staff.
Another concern is whether solar panels damaged — such as during storms — will be repaired.
Research suggests that damaged panels may allow heavy metals to leach into the ground and groundwater, according to the report.
Horus submitted an emergency action plan, but it doesn’t directly address that issue, officials said.
The planning commissioners made few comments before they scheduled the Oct. 6 hearing, to be held at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.