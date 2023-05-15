BERRYVILLE — The prospect of paying higher utility fees isn't making at least one Berryville resident happy.
Berryville Town Council recently held a public hearing on the proposed increases. Dee Dee Liggins was the only speaker.
Basic rates aren't to change. The water rate is to remain $8.15 per 1,000 gallons and the sewer rate is to remain $17.27 per 1,000 gallons of water used to process sewage.
Those rates are for customers within the town's boundaries or areas targeted for annexation eventually. Customers outside those areas are to continue paying $10.18 and $21.58 per 1,000 gallons of water and sewer capacity, respectively.
However, monthly administrative and facilities fees assessed alongside the basic rates are proposed to increase from $18.07 to $24.35 for water and from $9.65 to $12.18 for sewer.
Berryville imposed those fees in 2019 to ensure all water/sewer customers contribute toward the system's operations and maintenance costs, regardless of whether they use a little water or a lot.
Plans are for various fees for service deposits, based on different types of residential and commercial uses and/or meter sizes, to each increase by $15.
Water/sewer availability fees are proposed to go up, too. Those one-time charges enable the town to recover its costs for equipment to provide those services at particular locations, plus the installation.
For locations with meters ⅝ of an inch in diameter, the water availability fee is recommended to rise from $15,250 to $16,226. The sewer availability fee is proposed to jump from $16,375 to $17,423. Fees for larger connections also are proposed to increase.
Consultants suggested that Berryville raise utility charges annually over five years. The extra revenue will be needed, they’ve said, to help pay for more than $35 million in future improvements to the water/sewer system they’ve determined will be necessary to keep it from failing.
A proposed $10.6 million budget for the new fiscal year that will start July 1 allocates roughly $1.2 million toward planning for the construction of a new water treatment plant and pumping station in two years.
Built in 1984, the existing plant near the Shenandoah River is reaching the end of its useful life, according to officials.
Speaking from the podium in the council's chambers, Liggins made brief remarks. She said "senior citizens receiving one check per month can't afford" the increases.
The council also held a public hearing on the budget proposal. Nobody spoke during that hearing.
No tax rate hikes are proposed for fiscal 2024.
The council will consider implementing the utility fee increases and adopting the budget during its next monthly meeting on June 13.
In other matters, the council:
• Learned that sweeping along residential streets is supposed to be completed by the end of this week. Street sweeping began in April. Streets in the Hermitage subdivision already were swept, and the broom truck most recently has been in Battlefield Estates. Jack Enders Boulevard and the Berryville Glen subdivision are next to be cleaned, according to Public Works Director Rick Boor.
• Appointed Loretta Allison and Ariel Firebaugh to the Berryville Tree Board. Their terms will expire on March 31, 2027.
