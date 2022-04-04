BERRYVILLE — Out of fairness to those who pay their bills, Clarke County may stop issuing business licenses or land permits to anyone with outstanding debts on their properties.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold a 6:30 p.m. Monday public hearing on a proposed county code change requiring business license applicants to prove they owe no delinquent real estate, personal property, meals or transient occupancy taxes. Those having such debts would not be issued their yearly licenses.
Meals taxes are paid by restaurants and stores selling prepared foods and beverages. Transient occupancy taxes are paid by lodging businesses. After being charged to customers, the taxes are forwarded to the county.
At 9 a.m. May 6, the Clarke County Planning Commission will hold a hearing on proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance prohibiting rezoning, construction, special-use and land disturbance permits, as well as variances from zoning regulations, from being issued to people who haven't fully paid their real estate taxes or any other charges comprising a lien on their property.
The policy would apply only to the property for which the application was filed.
For instance, "if I own Lot A and Lot B and have unpaid charges to the county on Lot A, it would not prohibit me from filing applications on Lot B," said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
The planning commission studies land-use issues and makes recommendations to the supervisors on how to handle them. If the commission shows support for the ordinance amendments, the supervisors will hold a second hearing before considering whether to enact them.
If they are enacted, business license and zoning-related application forms will be modified in a way enabling applicants to certify they owe the county nothing.
"We would be able to look it up in our system" to see if someone has a debt, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Should the system indicate applicants owe money, and they believe they don't, they somehow would have to prove it to county officials' satisfaction, Boies said.
State code allows the county to adopt both measures. Yet no such provisions are on the county's books.
Having to issue licenses and permits to people with debts hasn't been a big problem for the county.
"The (proposed) changes ensure fairness," Boies said. "If you are a business owner paying your taxes and the person next door isn’t, you are having to pay out expenses they are not."
"Denying a property owner access to a county service such as regulatory permitting can be an effective tool for collection of unpaid debts," Stidham said from his perspective.
The Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue's Office assesses taxes and issues business licenses. Commissioner Donna Peake said she believes the measures would make business owners and developers more accountable to the general public.
"You want to deal with people who've paid their taxes" and otherwise acted responsibly, Peake said, such as "when they do work on your houses."
Also during their Monday night meeting, the supervisors will hold various hearings pertaining to the county's proposed fiscal 2023 budget and tax rates.
The real estate tax rate is proposed to remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. At that level, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 are to continue paying $915 in annual taxes on the dwelling.
However, the spending plan would double the county's cigarette tax from 20 cents to 40 cents per pack. It would increase the meals tax from 2% to 4%, or four cents on the dollar, and the transient occupancy tax from 3.5% to 5%, or five cents per dollar.
Officials estimate those increases would enable the county to generate an extra $116,000 in revenue annually.
Because the occupancy tax is paid mostly by people visiting the county, that proposed increase is "really not going to hit our local citizens," Peake noted.
The personal property (vehicle) and business machinery and tools tax rates are proposed to remain at $4.496 and $1.25, respectively, per $100 of assessed value.
