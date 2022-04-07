STEPHENS CITY — Town residents can offer input on Stephens City’s proposed $1.95 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a 6 p.m. May 3 public hearing.
The hearing, which Town Council scheduled during its Tuesday meeting, will take place at the Stephens City Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
The proposed budget includes $1.15 million for the general fund and $800,000 for utilities. As a result, the planned budget is about $150,000 more than last year’s $1.8 million budget. Contributing factors to the increase include inflation, the police department going from being understaffed last year to fully staffed and the government’s desire to hire an additional public works employee.
No real estate tax increases are proposed for the upcoming fiscal year. Last year, the town’s real estate tax rate increased from 14 to 15 cents per $100 of assessed value to offset revenue lost from the elimination of personal property taxes.
The proposed budget, however, calls for increased water rates. Residents pay a $66.58 base rate for the first 3,000 gallons of service. For usage beyond that, residents pay $4.34 per 1,000 gallons for water. Town Council member Mariah Smith proposed increasing the rate from $4.34 to $4.99 for the upcoming fiscal year and then by 1.5% every year until 2028.
Smith explained that water rates have not increased for four years, and Stephens City needs the revenue to hire a third public works employee and accommodate future water infrastructure as the town continues to grow.
She said the increase won’t entirely keep up with inflation, but it should “get us a little closer in the budget to where we need to be to make some of these improvements.”
A hearing on the rate increase is also set for May 3.
Also at the meeting, Town Manager Mike Majher said there is a possibility that Stephens City could participate in Winchester’s public transit system. He said the Winchester-Frederick Metropolitan Planning Organization will soon do a study to assess expanding transportation services to Stephens City.
Majher also announced that the USDA approved a $2 million loan to the town to renovate the former schoolhouse at 5516 Main St. into town office space. The existing 4,000-square-foot Town Office houses staff offices, the council meeting room and the police department. The former school building, which dates to the early 1900s and closed in 1977, is about three times larger.
“I’m gonna have a meeting next week with the USDA on what our next steps are and what the process looks like,” Majher said. “But it is moving forward. Extremely exciting.”
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Linden Fravel, Pete Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Mariah Smith, Ron Bowers and Tina Stevens.
