WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s Heart & Vascular Center at Winchester Medical Center invites the community to “Cardiology 101” from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 in the WMC Conference Center.
The program is free.
This year’s program will feature three local heart specialists discussing how mechanical devices are expanding treatment options for people with heart failure, structural heart disorders, and atrial fibrillation.
Cardiologists on the WMC medical staff who practice with Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine | Valley Health will present on the following:
• Left Ventricular Assist Devices and Heart Failure Monitoring Systems – Dr. Nikolas Krishna
• Closure of Structural Heart Defects – Dr. Omar Ali
• The Role of Percutaneous Implant Devices – Dr. Daniel Alexander
“We have had wonderful community participation the three years we’ve offered Cardiology 101,” says Jeff Behneke, Corporate Director, Heart & Vascular Services. “Our heart specialists enjoy the opportunity to talk about various conditions and locally-available innovations in diagnosis and treatment. They excel at breaking it down, making the complexities of heart function and dysfunction understandable. That’s our goal — to create a forum for learning about heart health and treatment options.”
There will be time after the presentations for questions. Heart-healthy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Cardiology 101 is open to the public free of charge. To register, call 540-536-2575 or email wbell@valleyhealthlink.com.
The event is supported by the Winchester Medical Center Foundation.
