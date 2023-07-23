WINCHESTER — The Salvation Army's 48-bed homeless shelter on Fort Collier Road near Winchester has been closed for nearly a year and it's uncertain if it will ever open again.
Capt. J.B. "John" Blevins, co-commander of the Salvation Army Winchester Corps, said on Thursday there simply aren't enough private and corporate donations coming in to the Christian charity to sustain operations of a 24-hour emergency shelter for families.
"It's a shelter that doesn't receive any type of federal or state or municipal funding, or any type of support like that," Blevins said.
As things currently stand, the only homeless shelter in Winchester is the one operated by the faith-based Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St., a nonprofit that has 52 beds to serve a combined Winchester-Frederick County population of nearly 120,000 residents.
The mission's executive director, Brandan Thomas, said his shelter, which serves adult men and women, is constantly full. The mission is in the process of opening a second shelter on Valley Avenue, but that's at least a year away from happening.
Jennifer Hall of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's Valley Assistance Network said when people who are down on their luck ask her agency to direct them to an emergency shelter, she has often to tell them there's nowhere in the Winchester area for them to go.
"It's heartbreaking," Hall said on Friday. "We just had a call today about a family that's sleeping in a U-Haul. Earlier this week, my team worked with four [homeless] families in one day."
___
The Salvation Army Winchester Corps began offering emergency shelter to homeless people on Oct. 13, 1919, first at 214 S. Braddock St. in Winchester. The agency moved to 303 S. Loudoun St. in the 1930s, then to its current location at 300 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County in September 1995.
Many area residents have been unaware that the Winchester Salvation Army's Center of Hope shelter is shuttered. Blevins said that prior to Thursday, he had only discussed the situation with select individuals and support agencies.
"I've tried to talk to people one on one ... so they could hear the information from us," he said. "I've talked to many Kiwanis clubs and civic groups and churches that support us."
In recent months, The Winchester Star made repeated attempts to get information about the Salvation Army shelter but Blevins and his wife, Winchester Corps co-commander and fellow captain Stephanie Blevins, did not return phone messages until Thursday afternoon.
John Blevins' call on Thursday was received about an hour after the newspaper contacted the Salvation Army's Potomac Division headquarters in Washington, D.C., to ask why the Winchester shelter was closed. The Potomac Division oversees the Winchester Corps and all other Salvation Army operations in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
The Salvation Army's Winchester shelter started turning away homeless individuals last July because it wanted to exclusively serve families. By the end of September, though, the shelter was empty and families were not being accepted.
"The shelter's very, very expensive to operate, and without receiving a lot of financial support, it just became too expensive in its current form," John Blevins said.
He added that the Salvation Army closed out its fiscal year in September with a $180,000 deficit.
"That means we spent $180,000 more than we brought in with donations running the [shelter] program," Blevins said.
In mid-December, the nonprofit reopened the shelter but, in the weeks that followed, only one family stayed there. Blevins said that proved to him there is not a pressing need for a family shelter in Winchester.
Hall disagrees.
"We believe that on any given night in Winchester and Frederick County, there are at least 200 people who are homeless," she said, quoting data from the Valley Assistance Network. "The breakdown would be 30 people in [homeless] camps, 20 people in vehicles or inhabitable places, at least — and this is a very conservative estimate — a hundred in motels and 50 at the Winchester Rescue Mission."
During the first six months of 2023, Hall said her organization worked with 62 families with children. For all of 2022, it had requests for assistance from 85 families with children.
"We see families with children every single week that desperately need shelter," Hall said. "Most of the families are searching for a rental unit that they can afford ... but there isn't much available and competition is fierce."
She said the only reason the United Way NSV didn't refer families to the Salvation Army shelter when it was open during the winter was because no one from the Salvation Army told the organization that its Center of Hope was operational.
In mid-February, the shelter closed again.
"We didn't have the staffing, we didn't have the funding," Blevins said.
Also, he said there was a pressing need to renovate the facility before it could continue to serve the community, but the nonprofit didn't have enough money to complete all the work.
"Our facility is 30 years old and, out of 10 rooms [in the shelter portion of the building], six need to be renovated," Blevins said. "Whatever we do in the future, it's going to require raising money to renovate and probably reconfigure that part of the building to operate whatever type of program we have."
Three shelter staff members who were kept on the Salvation Army's payroll since mid-February were let go a few weeks back after being given 30 days' notice. Blevins said they all were encouraged to apply for any open positions at the nonprofit.
___
Blevins said a lack of money necessitated the closure of the local Salvation Army shelter, but a Winchester-based nonprofit said it made an informal offer to operate the Center of Hope on behalf of the Salvation Army.
Robin Russell, program coordinator for Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley, said on Friday she spoke with Stephanie Blevins in early February about setting up a meeting to formally discuss the shelter's management. Russell said it seemed to her like a perfect partnership because Family Promise, which was established in Winchester last summer, is dedicated to finding housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness and the Salvation Army had a perfectly good shelter that needed oversight.
"I told her, 'You know something? I could fill your shelter tonight for you. I have enough families 10 times over,'" Russell said.
Sandi Webster, president of Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley's board of directors, followed up Russell's conversation with a Feb. 5 email to Stephanie Blevins asking for a meeting to discuss the possibility of Family Promise managing the Center of Hope. Stephanie Blevins responded that she was too busy to accept a meeting at that time.
Webster emailed another meeting request to Stephanie Blevins on Feb. 15.
"Later that day, I got an email from her saying, 'Good afternoon. I apologize for not getting back. You were actually on my list to reach out today,'" Webster said on Friday, reading from Stephanie Blevins' email. "'Unfortunately, our family shelter is not operating at the current moment. We are working steadily on the next steps and hope to have a different answer in the next few weeks. Let's pause on meeting about Family Promise until we know what the next steps are with our family shelter.'"
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army Winchester Corps' website stated that donations to the organization would support its shelter operations. As of Friday, the home page of the site still stated: "Your monthly gift will help provide safe shelter, nutritious meals and other necessities to those in need."
According to John Blevins, claims that donations would be used to provide shelter were "an oversight," and solicitations like the one on the local Salvation Army's website should have been taken down.
He elaborated in a subsequent email: "We recently launched a new website managed by our divisional headquarters and are still updating it so we have the most up-to-date information on our programs. None of our direct mail fundraising pieces reference shelter."
He added that one of the difficulties in raising enough money to operate the shelter is that the Salvation Army is not the only local nonprofit seeking donations to help the less fortunate.
"In Winchester, we're one part of a very crowded constellation of nonprofits, and we're all asking the same folks for money," he said. "We're all trying to tap the same wells."
Among those nonprofits seeking support is the Winchester Rescue Mission. Like the Center of Hope, the mission's shelter on North Cameron Street relies entirely on donations to feed and accommodate displaced people.
Thomas said the Salvation Army's decision to shut down its shelter placed added strain on the mission because it now needs more cash and more volunteers to operate its overburdened shelter.
"We are having to pull way more weight," Thomas said. "We are feeding more people than ever, seeing more people come in for services than ever."
He added that any organization that steps up to fill a community need should do whatever it takes to honor that commitment.
"We ultimately never have enough money to do what we need to do," Thomas said about the Rescue Mission. "We just do it anyway because we are not here to make money. We are here to do what everyone who works here feels called to do."
___
Blevins said the closure of the Winchester Salvation Army's Center of Hope is considered temporary until officials have more data.
"We're going through a mission planning study, trying to figure out exactly what type of program we can operate that makes sense," he said. "A permanent decision hasn't been made on the shelter."
The study will include input from people and organizations in the Winchester area. Hall said she has been asked to participate on behalf of the United Way NSV.
"I'm excited to be a part of that," she said. "It's encouraging they've invited community leaders to be part of the conversation, and I look forward to sharing our experiences with the clients we serve and the needs that we're seeing with them. Hopefully, that will inform decisions about the future of the shelter."
Once the Salvation Army completes its study to determine how it can best serve the community, it's possible the organization that has been in Winchester for nearly 104 years will again shelter the area's less fortunate and/or help them with permanent housing arrangements.
"I think there's a place and a future for us to operate a housing program," Blevins said. "Whether it's a mass shelter like what we've always operated, I can't say. That's really going to be the place of the mission planning study to determine."
He stressed the local Salvation Army is still offering all of its other initiatives to help the area's financially struggling families. Those efforts include providing free meals, groceries and clothing to those in need, assisting families with utility payments and providing gifts to children at Christmas. Also, since the Salvation Army is a church, it operates a ministry with youth programs, including a summer camp for underprivileged children from Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
"The Salvation Army has not closed in Winchester, but one aspect of what we do — the shelter — has not been able to raise [financially] what we had raised in the past to operate it," Blevins said. "Everything else the Salvation Army does, we're still doing and we're doing it proudly."
