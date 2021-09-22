Deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 spiked around the Lord Fairfax Health District on Tuesday as cases of the delta variant continued to climb around the region and the country.
The health district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, reported seven new virus-related deaths and nine new hospitalizations. It was the fifth-highest single-day jump in both deaths and hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
Three deaths were reported in Warren, two in Shenandoah and one each in Frederick and Page.
Shenandoah reported four hospitalizations, Frederick two, and Winchester, Clarke and Page one each.
So far this month, the health district has reported 76 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Around Valley Health’s six-hospital coverage area, 140 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 — 103 at Winchester Medical Center, 29 in the WMC ICU and 17 on ventilators, the hospital system confirmed on Tuesday.
Of the 140 patients, 85% are unvaccinated, a Valley Health spokesperson confirmed.
“Our staff is working hard to give all patients the attention they deserve,” the spokesperson said.
More COVID patients at Winchester Medical Center means fewer beds for other patients in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.
Winchester leads the health district with the highest number of vaccinations, according to the Virginia Department of Health, reporting that 73.1% of the city’s adults or 62% of its total population is fully vaccinated.
Clarke reports that 70.5% of adults or 60.8% of its population is fully vaccinated.
Frederick follows with 64.6% of adults or 53% of its population, then Shenandoah with 62.7% of adults and 52.3% of the population, Warren with 57.7% of adults and 48.3% of the population, and Page with 54% of adults and 45.4% the population.
Tuesday’s rise in deaths was the highest one-day jump since March 3 when the district reported 19 new deaths. Its next three highs were 12, 11 and 10 new deaths reported, respectively, on March 1, Feb. 26 and Feb. 25.
A leap of nine new hospitalizations in one day is eclipsed by only the 10 new hospitalizations reported per day on Dec. 23, Feb. 4 and April 20 along with the 11 new hospitalizations reported on May 4.
