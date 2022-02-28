Heavy Carry

Skip McDonough of Linden, an employee of Four Winds Tree Experts in Boyce, carries two sections of a large ginkgo limb to a chipper while working to balance the limb-load of the tree in the front yard of a home on South Washington Street in Winchester Monday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

