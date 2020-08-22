Heavy Work

Mike Grabowski of Urban Development Partners in Winchester moves the heavy steel vault door in the former Virginia National Bank at Piccadilly and North Loudoun Streets in Winchester on Friday as work to create The Monument, an arts and events space to host weddings, concerts and more continues. The Monument will also feature six luxury apartments. Current tenant Prime Lending will remain. Grabowski is the construction project manager.
